Axel Disasi joins AS Monaco

AS Monaco is pleased to announce the signing of Axel Disasi for the next five years. The French defender is now contracted with AS Monaco until June 2025.

The Principality’s club and Stade de Reims have reached an agreement for the transfer of the 22-year-old defender (1.90m).

The former U-20 international has been approached by a number of French and European teams and has chosen AS Monaco.

The central defender, who made his professional debut for Paris FC, regularly stood out in their youth teams before making his debut at just 17 in 2015-16.

🔀 𝟐𝟗/𝟎𝟐/𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 👉 𝟎𝟕/𝟎𝟖/𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 🔀 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 🔴⚪️ Axel Disasi pic.twitter.com/dMs0cQgYVV — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) August 7, 2020

Signed by Stade de Reims at the end of that same season, he continued his development by becoming Ligue 2 champion in 2017-18 and then one of the pillars of Stade de Reims’s defence (27 out of 28 matches) last season.

It was also a successful year for him, as he made a remarkable contribution to Stade de Reims’s honorary title as the best defence in Ligue 1 2019/20, conceding just 21 goals in 28 matches.

Source: www.asmonaco.com