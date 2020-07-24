New AS Monaco home jersey unveiled

AS Monaco and Kappa® are pleased to present the home jersey for the 2020-21 season, which features the design imagined sixty years ago by Princess Grace, and the famous red and white diagonal.

The 2020-21 Home jersey combines the Club’s history and identity with Kappa’s know-how, perpetuating with class the tradition of the Italian manufacturer’s elastic jerseys, which has been ingrained in the minds of fans for more than 20 years.

"𝙇𝙚 𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙚 𝙚𝙩 𝙡𝙚 𝙗𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙘 𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙩 𝙣𝙤𝙨 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙚𝙪𝙧𝙨. 𝘾𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙙𝙚 𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙧𝙚 𝙙𝙧𝙖𝙥𝙚𝙖𝙪. 𝘾𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙙𝙚 𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙧𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙤𝙩." 🆕 @KappaFrance KOMBAT™ PRO Home 2020-21 😍 👉 https://t.co/7x05jaX4L3 pic.twitter.com/GtNY9eNcjK — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) July 17, 2020

Characteristics of the AS Monaco KOMBAT™ PRO Home 2020-21 jersey

Built around the elegant diagonal, with red at the top, covering the heart, and white at the bottom, the 2020-21 home jersey, with its iconic and timeless look is complemented by white sleeves. Gold trim runs up the sides, recalling the prestige of the Principality’s club. On the chest, the “Omini” appears in white while it is presented in red on the sleeves, contrasting with the colour of the sleeves. On the back of the collar, the inscription “AS Monaco” reaffirms the identity of the club.

Inside the jersey, a special visual “Jersey created by Princess Grace. 1960-2020” pays tribute to the Princess, underlining the heritage and elegance of the Monegasque jersey.

You can buy the new AS Monaco Home jersey on the online store and at the AS Monaco Football Store – Les Jardins d’Apolline, 1 Promenade Honoré II – 98000 Monaco

Source: www.asmonaco.com