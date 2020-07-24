Sport

New AS Monaco home jersey unveiled

24 July , 2020
AS Monaco and Kappa® are pleased to present the home jersey for the 2020-21 season, which features the design imagined sixty years ago by Princess Grace, and the famous red and white diagonal.

The 2020-21 Home jersey combines the Club’s history and identity with Kappa’s know-how, perpetuating with class the tradition of the Italian manufacturer’s elastic jerseys, which has been ingrained in the minds of fans for more than 20 years.

Characteristics of the AS Monaco KOMBAT™ PRO Home 2020-21 jersey

Built around the elegant diagonal, with red at the top, covering the heart, and white at the bottom, the 2020-21 home jersey, with its iconic and timeless look is complemented by white sleeves.  Gold trim runs up the sides, recalling the prestige of the Principality’s club. On the chest, the “Omini” appears in white while it is presented in red on the sleeves, contrasting with the colour of the sleeves. On the back of the collar, the inscription “AS Monaco” reaffirms the identity of the club.

Inside the jersey, a special visual “Jersey created by Princess Grace. 1960-2020” pays tribute to the Princess, underlining the heritage and elegance of the Monegasque jersey.

You can buy the new AS Monaco Home jersey on the online store and at the AS Monaco Football Store – Les Jardins d’Apolline, 1 Promenade Honoré II – 98000 Monaco

Source: www.asmonaco.com

