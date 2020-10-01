New player joins AS Monaco on loan

AS Monaco is pleased to announce the loan signing of Florentino Luis, a Portuguese Under 21 international. A product of the Benfica Academy, the defensive midfielder had played in all of the youth teams for the Lisbon club, before making his Liga Nos debut (Portuguese D1) in 2018/19 and playing 11 matches that season, one in which his side won the league title.

Coveted by many European teams, the dynamic and athletic midfielder (1,84m) has chosen AS Monaco. Despite his young age, the Lisbon-born player already has solid experience at national level, with nearly a hundred matches played professionally in Portugal, as well as internationally with appearances in the Youth League, the Europa League and the Champions League.

Stats on Monaco New Signing Florentino Luís Its an impressive numbers for a Defensive midfielder https://t.co/NDIMe7E80v — ASMonaco 🇲🇨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ASMonacoEnglish) September 25, 2020

Florentino Luis has been regularly called up to the various youth national sides while he climbing the ladder within his training club, and even won the 2016 U-17 Euros, played in Azerbaijan in 2016, and the 2018 U-19 Euros in Finland with the Portuguese national team.

«I am delighted to have joined AS Monaco and to have my first experience abroad. This new step represents for me a great opportunity to discover a new football horizon in one of the top five major leagues, but also and above all to continue my progress at a club with high ambition and high standards», said Florentino Luis cited on the website of the Club.

On his turn, Oleg Petrov, Vice-president CEO of the AS Monaco has welcomed new player: «Welcome to Florentino, a talented young defensive midfielder with top-level experience gained with Benfica, who are a reference in European football. His arrival allows us to bring an extra dimension to the squad, with the aim of strengthening its complementarity and competitiveness.»

«Luis corresponds in every respect to the player profile we were looking for to bring more dynamic competition to midfield. His physical attributes and his aggressiveness in duels will be additional assets that we are glad to put at the disposal of Niko’s squad», added Paul Mitchell, Sporting Director.

Source: www.asmonaco.com