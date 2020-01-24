It the center of this weekend is the Saint Devota Festival Celebrations. So learn what else you can do in Monaco these days.

The 44th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival start it’s Winners’ Show on Saturday 25 January, at 2.30 pm and 8 pm, Sunday 26 January, at 2.30 pm and 7 pm Espace Fontvieille.

There are also two-hour shows at reduced admission prices on Sunday 26 January 2020, at 10.30 am Espace Fontvieille.

In Opéra de Monte-Carlo there is “La Bohème” by Giacomo Puccini with Irina Lungu, Mariam Battistelli, Andeka Gorrotxategi, Davide Luciano, Boris Pinkhasovich, Nicolas Courjal, Fabrice Alibert, Guy Bonfiglio, the Chorus of the Opéra de Monte-Carlo, the Children’s Choir of the Rainier III Academy and the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Daniele Callegari, organised by the Opéra de Monte-Carlo on Friday 24 (gala), Wednesday 29 and Friday 31 January 2020, at 8 pm and Sunday 26 January, at 3 pm, Salle Garnier.

Giacomo Puccini’s fourth opera and a cornerstone of the Italian lyrical repertoire, La Bohème is one of those rare operas capable of speaking directly to our deepest emotions. So gentle and fragile, Mimi is a heroine who inspires our protective instincts and embodies all the trials and tribulations of love. The opera’s success lies as much in the simplicity of its central message, as the beauty of the music. With their misfortunes, both great and small, their steadfastness in the face of ill fortune, their authentic joys and aspirations, the “Bohémiens” could be any one of us. As for Puccini, it represents the very height of his skill. His inspiration is crystal clear, the melodies are irresistible, the orchestration and harmony wonderfully refined. There is no grandiloquence, but an attention to the tiniest details of life which, imbued with passion and humanity, become powerful universal themes.

A musical play by Christina Rosmini on Thursday 23, Friday 24, Saturday 25 at 8.30 pm and Sunday 26 January 2020 at 4.30 pm in Théâtre des Muses.

This week, on matchday 21 of the French Ligue 1 Championship, AS Monaco host Strasbourg. The match kicks off at the Stade Louis II on Saturday 25 january 2020 at 8pm.

The 88th Monte-Carlo Rally, the opening leg of the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) will finish on Sunday 26 January 2020, Principality of Monaco.

The route for the 88th edition of Monte-Carlo Rally, the first date on the 2020 calendar of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), has been made more compact and even more selective by the Organizing Committee at Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM): compared to the 2019 edition, 25% of the route has changed, with several novelties and numerous difficulties…

At 3 pm, all deserving crews will be honoured and rewarded at the Prize Giving Ceremony on Quai Albert 1er, as it was also the case in 2019.

Every year, the feast of Saint Devota is celebrated joyfully. The festivities begin on the morning of 26 January, at the Church of Saint Devota, with the Mass of the Traditions pronounced in the Monegasque language.

In the early evening, the Procession of Saint Devota takes place at the Port, followed by the Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament in the Church of Saint Devota, in the presence of the Principality’s most senior personalities. A member of the Communal Council hands the clergy the relics of the Saint brought in by sea.

Afterwards, a symbolic boat is burned in memory of Saint Devota, by H.S.H. the Sovereign Prince and the Princely Family. After the burning, there is a firework display at the Port of Monaco, organised by the Mayor of Monaco.

On the morning of 27 January, a Pontifical High Mass is celebrated at the Cathedral by Monsignor the Archbishop of Monaco, in the presence of the Sovereign Prince, followed by a solemn procession on the Rock (blessing of the Palace, the City and the Sea).

And if you get up early on Sunday morning go to launch remote-controlled cars on Sunday 26 January 2020, from 8 am to 12 pm Port of Monaco.

And if you want to learn more about other events and exhibitions that take place in Monaco these days visit our Calendar.

So have fun and enjoy your weekend!