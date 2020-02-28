Monte Carlo Fashion Week Premiers A Unique Runway Event May 14-18

Monte Carlo Fashion Week has a delight in store for the fashion conscious. The eighth edition, announced this year will run from May 14th to May 18th. The guest of honour is the face of the Italian fashion house, creator and stylist Ermanno Scervino.

At Fashion Week the Principality will serve as a showcase to unveil his Resort 2021 collection at the Sporting d’Eté on May 14. The show marks a Premier – the first runway event Ermanno Scervino is organizing for a pre-collection, previously only presented through showroom appointments.

Last year, Monte-Carlo Fashion Week was memorable for inviting Alberta Ferretti as its special guest to showcase his resort 2020 collection.

Federica Nardoni Spinetta, president and founder of the Monaco Fashion Chamber, which leads this fashion week, has hit the bulls-eye again with this exceptional international showcase and the associated creative talent put at the disposal of Monaco’s fashion connoisseurs.

In addition to the fashion shows and events, conferences will be featured on interrelated themes that speak to the latest world trends – in particular emphasizing ethical and eco-sustainable fashion.

Monte-Carlo Fashion Week takes place under the high patronage of Princess Charlene. This is the fourth consecutive year in which the Fashion event is supporting the Foundation of the Princess which does so much to keep safe thousands of children around the world and in particular to prevent them from drowning.

Ermanno Scervinos fashion house is headquartered in Florence, Italy. Entrepreneur Toni Scervino and designer Ermanno Daelli founded the fashion label in 2000. Ermanno Daelli ultimately launched his own label after living in New York City, where he met Andy Warhol.

Scervino’s quintessentially Italian label reflects the full spectrum of a cultural taste that runs from the awe-inspiringly sublime to the frontier of fashion that challenges the most daring. Expect to be delighted and surprised in equal measure as Ermanno Scervino showcases his inspiring 2021 collection at 2020 Monte Carlo Fashion Week.