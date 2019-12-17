Father Christmas Opens his Secretariat at Monaco Post Office

For the thirteenth consecutive year, Father Christmas has organised his special secretariat to take up residence during the festive season at Monaco Post Office. They moved in as early as Wednesday 20 November 2019 to get everything ship-shape for Christmas. All his staff have already begun this task, which will continue until Tuesday 24 December 2019.

While Father Christmas and his elves prepare the toys that he will distribute on 24 December, the secretariat will deal with children’s letters.

Whether they’re addressed to “Father Christmas, 1, Cloud Lane, North Pole,” “Father Christmas in the land of toys and wonders” or “Father Christmas, third igloo on the left after the pack ice, North Pole, Monaco” the letters will arrive at the secretariat’s office and will receive an individual reply.

In Monaco, the hardworking staff undertake this work with a smile, as the messages from the children are so touching: “Darling Father Christmas, I am sorry to order so many things,” said one of the letters. Little Alyssia even made some promises: “I am well behaved and I hope you will bring me lots of presents … I promise I will go and sleep in my bed.”

How to write to Father Christmas? Actually, writing to Father Christmas is very simple! All you have to do is send him a letter or a pretty drawing in an envelope. This letter may be placed in the post box in the Métropole shopping centre or in any other post box in the Principality.

Father Christmas on the Internet

In this digital age Father Christmas has also gone high-tech and you can find him on the Internet. Just tell your children they can also write to him there at www.lapostemonaco.mc

A reply from Father Christmas

To receive a reply, children should remember (with the help of their parents) to write their contact details (name, first name and address) legibly on their envelope, letter or drawing. As for the rest Father Christmas will then be delighted to send a reply bundled in the sleigh proudly led by Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer. Look out for him!