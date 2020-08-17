Last Summer Concert at the Prince’s Palace and other princely news
Last Summer Concert at the Prince’s Palace
Recently, the last summer concerts performed by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra took place in the Cour d’Honneur of the Palace in the presence of HSH Prince Albert. By invitation only, Prince Albert decided to invite health workers, NGOs, industrialists, public service employees and traders from Monaco who have worked hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The classical concert was conducted by Juraj Valcuha, assisted by virtuoso violinist Maxim Vengerov. Before the concert began, the Sovereign thanked all the courageous people for their unwavering commitment, on behalf of the people of Monaco.
Princess Charlene reveals Celebrity Athletes for Water Bike Challenge
The Princess Charlene Foundation recently revealed two celebrity athletes who will be participating in this year’s Water Bike Challenge: Olympic gold medalist Yannick Angel and former UFC Champion Conor McGregor. Yannick Angel, French swimmer and Ambassador of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, has joined team Serenity. Conor McGregor, mixed martial arts fighter, is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight champion.
The Crossing : Calvi – Monaco Water Bike Challenge Yannick Agnel, nageur français et Ambassadeur de la Fondation Princesse Charlène de Monaco, rejoint l’équipe Serenity de S.A.S. la Princesse Charlène pour la traversée des 12-13 septembre 2020. Double médaillé d’or aux Jeux Olympique de Londres en 2012 et triple champion du monde de natation, Yannick Agnel est spécialiste des épreuves de sprint et de demi-fond en nage libre. Yannick Angel, French swimmer and Ambassador of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, joins team Serenity led by H.S.H. Princess Charlene for the crossing on 12-13 September 2020. With two gold medals at the London Olympic Games in 2012 and three world champion titles to his name, Yannick Agnel is a specialist in the sprint and middle-distance freestyle events. @hshprincesscharlene @yannick.agnel @calviport #thecrossing #waterbikechallenge #calviport #corsica #monaco
The Crossing : Calvi – Monaco Water Bike Challenge Conor McGregor, mixed martials arts fighter, joins team Notorious led by Mr. Gareth Wittstock for the crossing on 12-13 September 2020. This challenge aims to raise awareness about drowning prevention and about the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation’s work on water safety around the world. Nicknamed “The Notorious”, Conor McGregor is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight champion. Conor McGregor, pratiquant d’arts martiaux mixtes, rejoint l’équipe Notorious de M. Gareth Wittstock pour la traversée des 12-13 septembre 2020. Ce défi a pour objectif de sensibiliser à la prévention de la noyade et aux actions de sécurité aquatique menées par la Fondation Princesse Charlène de Monaco à travers le monde. Surnommé « The Notorious », Conor McGregor est ancien champion de la division des poids plumes et ancien champion de la division des poids léger de l’Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). @hshprincesscharlene @thenotoriousmma @gwittstock123 @calviport #thecrossing #waterbikechallenge #calviport #corsica #monaco
Princely Family continue their Summer Holiday in Corsica
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert and their children Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are continuing their holiday in Corsica. With a global pandemic keeping much of the world from travelling, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene took the opportunity to vacation in their own gorgeous backyard: the Mediterranean.
The Princely couple and their children are spending their time surfing, jet skiing and boating in the sun-soaked sea. Princess Charlene has also been using some of her free time to train for the Water Bike Challenge 2020, which will kick off in Corsica on 12 September. (Source: ww.newmyroyals.com)