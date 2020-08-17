Last Summer Concert at the Prince’s Palace and other princely news

Last Summer Concert at the Prince’s Palace

Recently, the last summer concerts performed by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra took place in the Cour d’Honneur of the Palace in the presence of HSH Prince Albert. By invitation only, Prince Albert decided to invite health workers, NGOs, industrialists, public service employees and traders from Monaco who have worked hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The classical concert was conducted by Juraj Valcuha, assisted by virtuoso violinist Maxim Vengerov. Before the concert began, the Sovereign thanked all the courageous people for their unwavering commitment, on behalf of the people of Monaco.

Princess Charlene reveals Celebrity Athletes for Water Bike Challenge

The Princess Charlene Foundation recently revealed two celebrity athletes who will be participating in this year’s Water Bike Challenge: Olympic gold medalist Yannick Angel and former UFC Champion Conor McGregor. Yannick Angel, French swimmer and Ambassador of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, has joined team Serenity. Conor McGregor, mixed martial arts fighter, is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight champion.

Princely Family continue their Summer Holiday in Corsica

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert and their children Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are continuing their holiday in Corsica. With a global pandemic keeping much of the world from travelling, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene took the opportunity to vacation in their own gorgeous backyard: the Mediterranean.

The Princely couple and their children are spending their time surfing, jet skiing and boating in the sun-soaked sea. Princess Charlene has also been using some of her free time to train for the Water Bike Challenge 2020, which will kick off in Corsica on 12 September. (Source: ww.newmyroyals.com)