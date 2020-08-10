Princess Charlene shared a photo of Jacques and Gabriella and other princely news

Princess Charlene shared a photo from 2020 summer holiday of Jacques and Gabriella

Princess Charlene shared a photo of her children Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. Princess Charlene is currently in Calvi (Corsica) with her children for 2020 summer holiday and meanwhile, she keeps on training for Water Bike Challenge 2020 which will take place in Calvi. (Source: www.newmyroyals.com)

Beatrice Borromeo gave an interview to Corriere della Sera

Beatrice Borromeo gave an interview to Corriere della Sera (Evening Courier), the Italian daily newspaper published in Milan. In the interview, Beatrice spoke about her morning with her sons, saying: “If I don’t have an engagement as a volunteer of the Red Cross, I spend the morning with my children.”

Beatrice Borromeo: «Il mio libro per Pierre e i bambini» https://t.co/eKfYr5WcgP — iodonna (@IOdonna) August 4, 2020

She continued: “I get up when I hear that the people in the next room are waking up. We play a little on the bed, then have a breakfast (Stefano Ercole Carlo, 3 years old, and Francesco Carlo Albert, 2). Afterwards, when we are in Monte Carlo, we take a walk in the park or beach. When we are in the countryside, we walk in the forest. We have a farm in Southern France.”

On July 2, Beatrice Borromeo launched her book “Capitan Papaia e Greta, the little warrior who wanted to cross the ocean”. Captain Papaia e Greta is a book which makes children respect environment starting from the story of Swedish activist Greta Thunberg who crossed the ocean with Pierre Casiraghi (captan papaia).

CAPITAN PAPAIA E GRETA. La piccola guerriera che voleva attraversare l'oceano. Un libro per far comprendere ai bambini il rispetto per l’ambiente a partire dal racconto della traversata oceanica di @GretaThunberg con #PierreCasiraghi, alias Capitan Papaia.

Presto in libreria! pic.twitter.com/IrZfcUGA5T — 24 ORE Cultura (@24ORECultura) June 5, 2020

Part of the proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to Fondation Prince Albert II – committed since 2006 to the protection of the environment at an international level. One of the objectives of the Foundation is protection of monk seals in the Mediterranean Sea. (Source: www.newmyroyals.com)