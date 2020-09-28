Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene attended Monte-Carlo 2020 Gala and other princely news

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene attended Monte-Carlo 2020 Gala

On September 24, 2020, Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and Pauline Ducruet attended the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health (previously called the Gala for the Global Ocean) held at the Opera Garnier in Monte-Carlo in Monaco. Sting is the guest of honour. Hosted by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the Monte-Carlo Gala is a major fundraising event. Princess Charlene wore a new v-neck sequin gown from Jenny Packham.

Princess Caroline presented the 2020 nursing diplomas of IFSI

Princess Caroline of Hanover attended The Nursing Training Institute's (IFSI) 2020 graduation ceremony and presented the diplomas of nurses who have completed their training and graduated from The Nursing Training Institute. Among the 30 nursing students selected, 21 of them have completed the course and received a diploma. Princess Caroline wore a white tweed jacket from Chanel.

Pauline Ducruet opened a pop up store showcasing products of her own brand

On September 22, 2020, Princess Stephanie’s eldest daughter, Pauline Ducruet opened her “Alter Designs” pop up store at the Yacht Club in Monaco. Princess Stephanie of Monaco and Camille Gottlieb attended the opening of the pop-up store of the fashion brand ‘Alter’ at the Yacht Club.

Pauline Ducruet launched a unisex eco-fashion brand called "Alter Designs" in 2018. Her first pop-up store was opened at one of Monaco's event spaces, Tunnel Riva, between June 18 and 20. She opened her second pop up store at Métropole.

The Princely Family of Monaco attended a concert by Cecilia Bartoli and the Musicians of Prince-Monaco

On September 19, 2020, Prince Albert, Princess Caroline and Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi attended an outdoor concert by Cecilia Bartoli and the Musicians of Prince-Monaco on the new Place du Casino. The renowned mezzo-soprano singer Cecilia Bartoli, and the Musicians of Prince-Monaco (Les Musiciens du Prince Monaco) , the orchestra of ancient instruments, revive the tradition of princely, royal and imperial court music from 17th and 18th century Europe.