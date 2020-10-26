Prince Albert II with twins attends the International Petanque Challenge and other princely news

Recently, the second edition of the Monaco International Pétanque Challenge took place in the presence of Prince Albert of Monaco and his twins, Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. Prince Albert is patron of the competition that took place at Fontvieille in Monaco. Crown Prince Jacques launched the 2nd International Petanque Challenge. Petanque is a French game of balls which is popular throughout the world. (Source: www.newmyroyals.com)

Princess Caroline visited the exhibition Monaco Portraits Films by Charles Freger

Princess Caroline of Hanover visited the exhibition Monaco Portraits Films by Charles Freger at Salle d’Exposition du Quai Antoine Ier. From 16 October 2020 to 3 January 2021, the Direction des Affaires Culturelles de Monaco holds an exhibition of filmed portraits created in Monaco by Charles Freger. There, the Princess was photographed with the artist himself, the exhibition curator Björn Dahlström and Françoise Gamerdinger, Director of Cultural Affairs.

Artist Charles Fréger casts his eye over Monaco and the different groups or communities that make up the country’s identity. Workers, athletes, schoolchildren and artists were filmed at a time when social distancing became the norm. The exhibition presents these filmed portraits, projected and orchestrated by Charles Fréger. (Source: www.newmyroyals.com)