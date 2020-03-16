Prince holds Third meeting on Coronavirus Pandemic and other princely news

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene attend Monaco’s New Archbishop Ordination

On Sunday 8 March at Monaco’s Cathedral, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene attended the episcopal ordination of Monsignor Dominique-Marie David, Monaco’s new Archbishop. The ceremony was celebrated by Mgr Bernard Barsi, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese, surrounded by Mgr Jean-Paul James, Archbishop of Bordeaux and Bazas and Mgr Yves Le Saux, Bishop of Mans.

Appointed as the Archbishop of Monaco on Tuesday 21 January 2020 by Pope Francis, Archbishop Dominique-Marie David was a priest of the Diocese of Nantes and a member of the Emmanuel Community. Twenty bishops, sixty priests and representatives of high Monegasque authorities were present to attend his consecration. The Philharmonic Orchestra of Monte-Carlo and the Cathedral’s organists accompanied the voices of the Petits Chanteurs de Monaco during the celebration.

As tradition dictates, Their Highnesses welcomed the new Archbishop at the gates of the Cathedral prior to the mass. The episcopal ordination was preceded by a lunch at the Prince’s Palace offered by Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene.

Prince holds Third meeting on Coronavirus Pandemic

On Thursday 12 March 2020, HSH Prince Albert II held the third working meeting concerning the Coronavirus with members of his government and his cabinet and representatives of Monaco’s health services.

Health and economic issues were discussed at length, as well as different strategies and solutions to be implemented in order to face this unprecedented situation.

Living Environment Preservation Police Unit presented to Prince Albert

The Living Environment Preservation Police Unit was recently presented to HSH the Sovereign Prince on the Place du Palais by Richard Marangoni, Director of Public Safety and Brigadier Maxime Volto, Head of the Unit.

The main mission of the Unit is to ensure the preservation and improvement of the local environment for residents of the Principality. It is particularly concerned with making traffic more fluid and combating any form of noise pollution and incivility. It also participates in the fight against illegal dumping of waste. It constitutes a local police force whose objective is to improve living together.

The spirit of the Unit, which has 11 police officers, and the educational dimension of its approach have been welcomed by the population. After a month and a half of activity, a significant effect has been achieved concerning the flow of traffic.