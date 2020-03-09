Prince Organizes Meeting about Coronavirus in Monaco and other princely news

HSH Prince Albert organized a meeting about the Coronavirus, or Covid-19 situation in Monaco on Monday 2 March. The working meeting took place at the Palace in the presence of Minister of State HE Serge Telle, Finance Minister Jean Castellini, Health Minister Didier Gamerdinger, as well as State Service representatives and Advisers to the Princely Cabinet. During the meeting, health, medical and social measures as well as the public’s access to information were discussed.

His Excellency the Prince thanked the State Services, the staff at the Princess Grace Hospital, public security officials and the Fire Department for their dedication and professionalism during the situation. He expressed his full confidence in His Government concerning the management of the unprecedented health crisis.

On 29 February, Monaco announced its first case of Covid-19, a man who was admitted to the Princess Grace Hospital Centre and then transferred to Nice University Hospital in France.

Prince Albert and John Kerry discuss High Seas Treaty

Prince Albert and former US Secretary of State John Kerry jointly opened the ‘High Seas Treaty Dialogue’ organized by the Norwegian Nobel Institute and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.

The three days of discussion, which took place in Monaco from 3 to 5 March, brought together a group of heads of governments around the issue of preserving the high seas before the fourth session of the Intergovernmental Conference on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction.

On 3 March, the Sovereign Prince and John Kerry discussed aspects related to the high seas treaty as well as tools for managing marine protected areas.

Coronavirus Call Centre opens in Monaco following Princely Meeting

Following the meeting held on Monday at the Palace, HSH Prince Albert II organized a second meeting on Friday morning with representatives of His Government and the Palace in order to take stock of the Covid-19 epidemic plaguing the world.

No new positive cases were reported this week in the Principality. However, health facilities in Monaco remain fully mobilized to deal with any possible situation concerning the virus.

After the meeting, the Sovereign Prince visited the Covid-19 Call Centre, which is staffed by health professionals and supervised by a doctor. This service was set up to answer any questions the population of Monaco may have about this epidemic. The Call Centre is open Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm: 92.05.55.00.