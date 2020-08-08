The Principality engaged in Race for COVID-19 Vaccine and other Monaco news

Summer time is always nice and relaxing near the sea however it is never slow here in Monaco. So stay updated and learn the most interesting news from our digest.

The Principality is doing everything it can to eventually provide the Monegasque population with a vaccine against COVID-19, once it has obtained regulatory approval.

Monaco is one of seventy-five countries who submitted expressions of interest to protect their populations, as well as the populations of other nations, by joining the COVAX Facility, a mechanism designed to guarantee rapid, fair and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines worldwide. Monaco and the 74 other countries would finance the vaccines from their own public finance budgets.

There will be no Concentration Leg for the 24th edition of Rallye Monte-Carlo Historique, and only one starting city: Monte-Carlo! However, the itinerary that was drawn up for the actual race will be as diverse and difficult as ever, following the recommendations of the Organizing Committee at Automobile Club de Monaco. A whole pack of Regularity Stages is on the menu, as always, since they have remained the main features of this special rally and they help to figure out easily which crew really deserves to win. The succession of Henrik BJERREGAARD and Jaromir SVEC, the winners in 2020 aboard a Ford Escort RS2000 MkII, is open…

Three new digital tools, aim to better inform everyone and listen to them. They are: YourMonaco site, the Urban Report and Waze.

These open up new channels of communication, offer new opportunities with the aim of strengthening the link between the Government, Monegasques and residents – who after all are the best urban sensors.

Covid19, unfortunately, though initially having retreated, has not fully gone away. The Principality has been very vigilant and relatively blessed while much of the world is still suffering indifferent degrees with a resurge of infections.

No casino in the world is as grand or famous as Monaco’s Casino de Monte Carlo, so it should come as no surprise to learn that it has often appeared in popular culture throughout the decades.

The casino was founded by royal decree of Prince Charles II in 1863. And the casino still attracts wealthy people from around the world today. The Monte Carlo Casino’s grandiose Beaux-Arts architectural style is a sight to behold. Inside, you will experience sheer elegance and a lot of exciting casino games.

The British Grand Prix was shaping up to be a little too predictable. It is Lewis Hamilton’s home Grand Prix and it is a track whose fast curves are particularly suited to his Mercedes team. Having won the British Grand Prix already 6 times, there was a FI record staring him in the eyes to be broken – for the most wins of one’s own Grand Prix. The best historically had been Alain Prost’s 6 victories at the French Grand Prix. And the two Mercedes did predictably end up one-two on the grid after qualifying, with Hamilton on pole (his 91st F1 pole) and Verstappen in third position at the start in a fast Red Bull machine.

The 4th Formula E, scheduled in Monaco for Saturday 8 May 2021, will be taking place on the full F1 Grand Prix track, which runs through the Principality, for the first time ever.

Racing fans will be happy to learn that the Formula E will return to Monaco in May with the ePrix on the full F1 circuit, including the infamous hairpin turn. Taking place just two weeks before the Monaco Grand Prix, the biannual Monaco E-Prix will also be using many of the same grandstands as the annual F1 event.

In May 2020, the business climate in Monaco showed a slight recovery compared to April, but numbers are still well below average, according to a new survey published by the IMSEE. Shops reopened on 4 May in the Principality and the IMSEE’s survey of businesses was the first economic barometer to be conducted after Monaco came out of lockdown.