Visit by H.S.H. Prince Albert II to Mountain View and other princely news

Visit by H.S.H. Prince Albert II to Mountain View

H.S.H. the Sovereign Prince, accompanied by a Monegasque delegation, visited the Mountain View site yesterday to meet Google executives, discuss possible areas of collaboration with the Principality and the ways in which digital companies can make a major contribution to the environmental challenges facing the planet today.

During this visit, Google announced that the company would offer the Principality full access to the Google Play catalogue and services in the near future. Frédéric Genta, Country Chief Digital Officer, welcomed this step forward, stating, “We are looking forward to offering Monegasques, residents and businesses the best digital solutions in the world. Access to Google Play’s full catalogue and options has been a longstanding request from both individuals and businesses. I am delighted that, today, we are able to respond positively to this request.” (Source: www.gouv.mc)

Prince Albert hosted a 60th anniversary party for the Monte-Carlo TV Festival and received Lifetime Achievement Award from Chopard

On February 5, 2020, Prince Albert II of Monaco hosted a 60th anniversary party for the Monte-Carlo TV Festival at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California. The Monte-Carlo Television Festival was founded in 1961 by Prince Rainier III as a tribute to his wife Princess Grace.

On February 6, at the Hollywood for the Global Ocean Gala, Prince Albert II received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the global company Chopard for his leadership and commitment to the planet and ocean conservation. The gala was held at Palazzo di Amore in Beverly Hills for 250 privileged philanthropists and A-list celebrities. (Source: www.newmyroyals.com)

Princess Caroline launched the construction of a mother and child pavilion in Goma

As part of the Dignity for Women program, together with AMADE, Princess Caroline of Hanover launched the construction of a mother and child pavilion in Goma city of the Democratic Republic of Congo. This pavilion will be constructed within the Heal Africa Foundation Hospital and will also take care of young girls and women victims of sexual violence. In addition, the project aims to contribute to improving access to health care for women and children in North Kivu province. (Source: www.newmyroyals.com)