A Guide to Visiting the Casino de Monte-Carlo

With its stunning French Renaissance décor, grand gaming rooms, and high-profile guest list, the Casino de Monte-Carlo is the epitome of luxury. Putting the principality of Monaco firmly on the map, the casino has been drawing visitors from all over the globe since it was built in 1893. The impressive marble interior, stained glass windows, stunning sculptures and spectacular paintings have been the stage for many prestigious concerts, ballets, and operas as well as casino games.

Recognized as the number one casino in the Global Gaming Awards in 2019, it is no wonder that the Casino de Monte-Carlo is such as coveted destination for anyone who appreciates casino games, architecture, history, and culture. If you’re planning on putting this beautiful building on your next adventure, here are a few things worth remembering.

History

The casino has a very long and illustrious history, which started with the founder of Société des Bains de Mer, François Blanc, who had a vision for Monaco as a world-famous destination for gaming. The building was designed by the legendary Charles Garnier, who had also designed the magnificent Paris Opera, and was inaugurated in 1863. It has since become the heart of the principality, highly regarded as a beacon of wealth, fun, and opulence.

When to go

One of the great things about Monte Carlo is the moderate climate, so almost every month of the year is usually warm and mild. However, if you would prefer to miss the heavy traffic of the peak season, then avoid June – August. If it’s rain you’re worried about then give travel a miss between November – March.

To visit the casino itself you’ll need to bring photo identification and be over the age of 18.

Where to stay

The closest hotels to the casino are Hotel de Paris, Hotel Hermitage, Hotel Metropole Monte- Carlo and the Fairmont Monte Carlo. These beautiful buildings are all located within a 5-minute walk of the casino and offer spectacular views, outstanding service, and comfortable rooms. A slightly further walk of 20 minutes takes you to Le Meridien Beach Plaza which has a gorgeous pool, a number of amazing restaurants and an unbeatable location.

Dress code

If you want a taste of European luxury and grandeur, Monte Carlo is your best bet. Although there’s no specific dress code at the Casino, Monte Carlo is well known as the most stylish gaming destination in the world, so it pays to have a smart outfit or two lined up for your visit.

Between 9 am and 2 pm the Atrium and Salle Renaissance rooms permit casual attire, but avoid inappropriate footwear such as flip flops, trainers or sandals or sportswear and jeans. Casual attire is also permitted in the Salle Europe room between 2 pm and 7 pm but it’s worth observing the same restrictions with regard to shoes, sportswear, and jeans.

During the evening, gentlemen are expected to wear jackets and smart shoes, while ladies can wear evening dresses, cocktail gowns, and tailored jumpsuits.

Games

The casino offers a wide range of gaming options, such as French Roulette, Chemin de Fer, Trente et Quarante, Baccarat, Black Jack, Poker Texas Hold’Em, and Punta Banco. The Salle des Amériques room is dedicated to American style gaming and is filled with state-of-the-art slot machines.

When you visit the main casino hall, the minimum bet is €5, and the maximum is €2,000. However, if you choose to take your game to a private room, the minimum bet increases to €10 and there is no cap on the maximum bet you can place.

Whether you’re a seasoned player or a total beginner, the experience of visiting the Casino de Monte-Carlo is like no other. The sophistication and attention to detail combine to create an experience of a lifetime. From entertainment and thrills to excitement and surprises, there is something for everyone at this iconic building.