Good News for Commuters: €8 Million for TER Trains and other Monaco news

Good News for Commuters: €8 Million for TER Trains To reduce congestion and encourage the Riviera’s population to travel by train, commuters will be happy to learn that the Principality’s government plans on improving TER and other services. The Monegasque government recently announced that a large budget will be allocated to improving regional train services to Monaco.

For over seven centuries, Monaco has created its own traditions, carefully observed by Monegasque families. Most of these traditions are related to religious holidays, including the celebration of Christmas.

In Monaco, Christmas Eve brings the entire family together. With festive decor illuminating the entire Principality, and specialty foods on offer, it’s a perfect opportunity to share warm moments with your loved ones.

Did you know that indoor rowing is a major sport in its own right. Most of us think of rowing machines at gyms as helping with serious fitness workouts – and they do, of course. Except for champion rowers these rowing machines (called ergometers or “ergs”) allow rowing whatever the weather outside. And they have become so efficient and useful they have become their own sport with a big following. And Monaco has become one of the Continent’s sites for a Championship in particular enjoyed by French regional rowers in preparation for the world championships which will take place on February 7 and 8 in Paris.

From land to bay-facing venues, Monaco offers a host of beautiful wedding destinations that will make your dreams come true. With so many choices, it’s normal to feel confused when picking your dream wedding destination in Monaco. This guide brings you the top five venues to tie the knot in Monaco or host any other grand event.

Recently, Monaco’s National Council voted for a record budget for 2020, including major work at the Halle de la Condamine, the Exotic Garden and the Town Hall. With an 8.8% increase, the 2020 budget of 74,722,000 euros was approved unanimously.

The law on the contract of “common life” (co-habitation) has finally been passed unanimously by the National Council. From now on, individuals who have chosen to share their life in common, outside of marriage, can enter a life in common agreement (contract de vie commune) governing their respective rights and duties.

If you are interested in knowing more about the history of Christmas traditions in France, this article will provide some answers.

So just how are the French celebrations different from the Monegasques on this most solemn day of the year? Just like in Monaco, France starts to celebrate its Christmas on 4 December, St. Barbara’s Day, and continues as far as Candlemas (2 February).