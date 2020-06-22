First Changing of the Guard after Lockdown and Other Princely News

First Changing of the Guard after lockdown at Princely Palace

Monaco is slowly returning to normal after COVID-19 lockdown. On Friday at 11:55 am, the Compagnie des Carabiniers du Prince took part in the traditional Changing of the Guard at the Princely Palace. For the occasion, Prince Albert II assisted from the windows of the Palace.

Due to health and safety precautions during the ongoing pandemic, the changing of the Guard recently took place inside the Palace without a ceremony. With the go-ahead from HSH the Sovereign Prince, the riflemen were dressed in their intervention clothing. It was the first time in its history that the Prince’s Carabiniers did not guard the Palace in full dress. During the First World War, the riflemen were, for the most part, mobilized in the French army and the Palace was guarded by Monegasques and retired riflemen in civilian clothes.

Visitors can once again attend the Changing of the Guard every day at the Place du Palais Princier at 11:55 am. For everyone’s safety, wearing a mask and respecting physical distancing rules is compulsory.

Royal Funeral for Baroness Elizabeth-Ann de Massy

On Wednesday morning, the funeral for Baroness Elizabeth-Ann de Massy took place at Monaco’s Cathedral. The mass was led by Mgr Dominique-Marie David, Archbishop of Monaco, and Mgr Bernard Barsi, Archbishop Emeritus, in the presence of the Princely Family. The funeral was followed by a burial at the Chapelle de la Paix, located on the Rock, in the strictest family intimacy.

Baroness Elizabeth-Ann de Massy passed away at the age of 73 at the Princess Grace Hospital. She was the daughter of Princess Antoinette and Alexandre-Athenase Noghès; the first cousin of Prince Albert II; and the godmother of Princess Stephanie.

Health guidelines were strictly respected during the funeral, the Princely family and other attendees wore black masks for the somber ceremony.