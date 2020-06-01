Prince Albert encourages Monaco to get Tested for COVID-19 and other princely news

Prince Albert visits PhytoQuant

Last week, HSH the Prince visited Monegasque company PhytoQuant, which specializes in food supplements and natural cosmetics. During his visit, the Sovereign was able to look at the company’s products and tour the premises, where fifteen employees work. The company PhytoQuant has been recently marketing a new hand sanitizer made with alcohol and essential oils.

Prince Albert encourages Monaco to get Tested for COVID-19

Prince Albert II visited two COVID-19 screening centres in Monaco, which are currently testing the entire Monegasque population, residents and employees for the virus. During the visit, Prince Albert took the opportunity to get tested. The test came back positive for COVID-19 antibodies, a result he expected. Diagnosed positive for the coronavirus on 19 March, Prince Albert II developed symptoms, though they were not severe enough to warrant hospitalization.

Many Monegasques have recently tested positive without ever having symptoms of the virus. 3% of the 6,633 people who were tested last week tested positive, or 300 people.

The sovereign believes that it is essential that all residents and employees of the Principality come to centres to be tested. Not only so that everyone is personally reassured, but so that a more precise idea of ​​the spread of the virus can be understood, which will help slow down the spread of COVID-19.

Monaco Blue Initiative: Prince Albert brings Ocean Protection Online

Prince Albert chaired the first workshop for the 11th Monaco Blue Initiative, a global gathering of decision makers coming together to save the oceans, from the Oceanographic Museum via the internet. The Prince kicked off the first of three planned digital workshops at 3 pm, a reasonable time which allowed the 70 personalities and experts around the world in different time zones to participate.

Prince Albert, Pierre and Beatrice attended the shooting of the film ‘The Big Meeting’

On May 24, 2020, Prince Albert, Pierre Casiraghi and his wife Beatrice Borromeo attended the shooting of Claude Lelouch’s short film “The Big Meeting” (Le Grand Rendez Vous) at dawn in Monaco. Prince Albert, Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo wore a protective facemask as they attend the shooting.

The short film is a remake of the director’s 1976 cult film, which depicts a high speed drive through Paris, called “It Was a Date” (C’était un Rendez-vous). In 2020, Lelouch shoots a remake of the film this time in Monaco instead of Paris.

The shooting of the new version took place on the Circuit de Monaco on May 24, 2020 with Monégasque racing driver Charles Leclerc driving a Ferrari SF90 Stradale. The short film will premiere on June 13. (Source: www.newmyroyals.com)

Princess Stephanie visited the COVID-19 Screening Center

Princess Stephanie of Monaco visited the COVID-19 screening center located in the Espace Léo Ferré. During the visit, Princess Stéphanie met with the volunteers of the COVID-19 screening center and in particular her team of volunteers from Fight Aids Monaco.

Members of the association of Fight Aids Monaco mobilized for more than two weeks alongside the Monaco Red Cross, who have helped the staff of the center and have been involved in the implementation of screening tests. In 2003, Princess Stephanie founded the association “Femmes face au Sida”, known as Fight Aids Monaco. (Source: www.newmyroyals.com)