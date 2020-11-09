Prince Albert pays Homage to Victims of Nice Terror Attack and other princely news

To commemorate the victims of the recent and horrifying terrorist attack in Nice, Prince Albert II attended a mass in Monaco’s Cathedral on 2 November. The Archbishop of Monaco, Dominique-Marie David, spoke to those gathered around the Prince and Monaco’s Minister of State. Three candles were lit at the beginning of the ceremony for the three victims who died at the Notre Dame Basilica in Nice: Nadine, Simon and Vincent. The Archbishop Emeritus of the Principality, Bernard Barsi, also joined the clergy during the sombre occasion. The clergymen dressed in purple and the procession took place in the dark and in silence to symbolize a time of mourning and healing.

Prince Albert thanks City Hall Workers during Pandemic

HSH Prince Albert II visited recently Monaco’s City Hall to thank all the municipal staff for their work and involvement during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Prince was greeted on his arrival by Georges Marsan, Mayor of Monaco, and by Camille Svara, 1st Deputy Delegate to Seniors and Social Action Service and Communal Media Library. The Prince thanked Monaco’s service workers, delegates, deputies and heads of police for their essential service during these difficult times.

Charlotte Casiraghi and Princess Caroline give Exclusive Interview to Madame Figaro Magazine

Charlotte Casiraghi graced the cover of Madame Figaro magazine’s 30 October edition and gave an interview with her mother, Princess Caroline. The exclusive interview was about their passion for philosophy, culture and art. They discussed the Monaco Philosophical Encounters, which was co-founded by Charlotte Casiraghi.

Princess Caroline and Charlotte Casiraghi gave an interview to Madame Figaro magazine https://t.co/XxsbrEVbTy pic.twitter.com/W8lmaKo0ur — Louise G. (@LouiseGhislaine) October 30, 2020

During the interview, the mother-daughter pair described the Principality as a place where everything is possible. They discussed the benefits of creating events in Monaco, saying that the small size of the territory allows them to accomplish things that would be impossible elsewhere. Monaco is a place of welcome experimentation, they went on to say, a place where bureaucracy is not heavy, communication is easy and there is a real synergy between all the cultural institutions. (For example, the Philosophical Meetings collaborate with Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo, the Pavillon Bosio, the Princess Grace Academy and the Oceanographic Museum.) They also said that they are proud to be Monegasques.