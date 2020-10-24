Flood Victims receive Gourmet Meals from Renowned Chefs and other Monaco news

Renowned chefs dished out 3,400 meals to flood victims in the Saint-Martin-Vésubie and Roquebillière regions. 34 esteemed chefs from the region created the meals which were then distributed by volunteers during a heartwarming day of eating and sharing last Friday in the wake of tragic events.

On Wednesday 14 October, the Labour Department’s new headquarters were inaugurated by HSH the Sovereign Prince. The Labour Department, Employment Services and Labour Inspection Services are now housed under one roof, in a space of approximately 1250 m², thanks to the addition of a new floor and other renovations of the Villa located at 17 rue Florestine.

The worst of it was that people died and went missing after Storm Alex hit south-eastern France including Saint-Martin-Vésubie. The storm brought fierce winds and torrential rain. Saint-Martin-Vesubie was one of the worst hit of a number of villages north of Nice in France which suffered serious damage from floods and landslides, with roads, bridges and homes destroyed. Saint-Martin-Vésubie itself was cut off, with roads inaccessible.

The exciting opening to boats of the harbour waters of the new Cala del Forte marina in Ventimiglia has just taken place.

It was opened discreetly this Thursday, October 15, 2020, after three years of work, and despite the difficulties encountered in the progress of the site related to the episode of Covid-19.

The Société Monégasque Internationale Portuaire (SMIP) opened the new lake to boats into the Cala del Forte marina in Ventimiglia.

The Fontvieille laboratory in the Principality has been working flat-out to meet the needs of everyone visiting the array of testing sites in Monaco where people have been tested for Covid-19. Up to 20 analyses per hour have had to be carried out during peaks in demand, particularly during this past September. One can imagine the pressure on the teams who have to manage a rapidly increasing workload carried out at a relentless pace – sometimes as many as nine analyses to be done every twenty minutes. The tests include both the nasal and throat swab variety called PCR and the blood serological tests.

“The recovery starts now!” The Minister of State set the tone for the Principality’s economic recovery plan to address the COVID-19 crisis at a press conference held at the Oceanographic Museum on Wednesday 14 October: “Support is the guiding principle of the Government’s policy to safeguard companies and jobs, and restart the economy. Our approach is to be as practical as possible, using the guide that we are presenting to you today. It contains details of all of the assistance measures and, most importantly, how they work,” said H.E. Mr Pierre Dartout.

In the style of an epic poem, the exhibition The 165-metre Mermaid and Other Stories recounts the artist Shimabuku’s adventures around the world, from his native Japan to the Principality of Monaco via Brazil, Australia, and many other countries.

The artist’s texts form the storyline for a journey that brings together over 20 installations, films, sculptures and photographs created over the last 30 years.

On October 17, 2020, Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and their twins Prince Jacques, Hereditary Prince of Monaco, Marquis of Baux (Jacques Honoré Rainier Grimaldi Marquis de Baux) and his sister Gabriella Thérèse Marie Grimaldi the Princess of Monaco and the Countess de Carlades, attended the premiere of the Ballet de Monte-Carlo in the Grimaldi Forum on Saturday October 17th 2020. The picture of the twins has been published by Princess Charlene on her Instagram page.

‘Nothing is impossible when you really believe in it’. This is the watchword that better represented the first edition of ‘Voice in Progress’ concert held at the Théâtre des Variétés on Friday the 16th October 2020, the successful outcome of a unique music multi-annual project that started in November 2019, based on the idea and artistic direction of Michele Zuppardo, skilled musician and music producer with a long professional career.