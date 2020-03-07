‘Garden under way’: an interactive multiparty showroom and other Monaco news

‘From garden to exposition, from exposition to garden’. Starting from this fundamental idea an innovative temporary exhibition, ‘Jardin en Cours’ (Garden under Way) livened up Quai Antoine 1er Showroom on the 28th and 29th February 2020 involving students, professors as well as post-graduates from Panthéon-Sorbonne University – Art School (Master of Arts and Vision – MAVI), the Academy of Fine Arts in Palermo (Sicily, Italy), the Tropical Agronomic Garden of Nogent-sur-Marne, the Exotic Garden of Palermo and Monaco Jardin Exotique. All that under the kind assistance of the Monegasque Department of Cultural Affairs, the Marie de Monaco and Pavillon Bosio.

At the École de la Condamine the Minister gave a briefing on the subject of Monaco’s experience in the face of the coronavirus. The start of the school year has gone without worry or anxiety. “Faced with this epidemic, we are ready and mobilized. But the state cannot do everything. It’s also everyone’s business. Through our behavior, we can encourage or slow the spread of the virus.”

Taking advantage of a tour of the “Ballets de Monte-Carlo” in the capital of Siberia, MEB teams braved the cold to take their member companies to Novosibirsk, the heart of Russian “Silicon Valley”.

With the support of Monaco’s Embassy in Russia and Monaco’s Consulate in Moscow, from February 18 to 21, Monegasque entrepreneurs specializing in sectors as varied as finance, high technology and business consultancy went to meet their Siberian counterparts.

Bad news for the two wonderful nearby carnivals on the Côte d’Azur – Nice and Menton – which had opened so successfully in February. They have had to close early to avoid the risk of any potential spread of the coronavirus.

For the Nice Carnival it had started with the cancellation of the February 26 battle of flowers due to bad weather conditions. Then the February 29, 2020 processions were cancelled despite the absence of a Covid19 case detected in Nice, – all in the interest of preserving public health. The closure of the those last two outings effectively ended the Nice Carnival.

AS Monaco is pleased to announce its partnership with IQONIQ, a new social media and fan engagement platform specialized in the fields of sports and entertainment.

With the partnership, which will run for four seasons until June 2023, IQONIQ becomes the official digital fan engagement platform of AS Monaco. The partnership also provides for the presence of the IQONIQ brand on AS Monaco’s shorts starting from Saturday (Nice-Monaco, Saturday March the 7th).

Would you believe a project whose aim is to promote the best creative streak by gathering students and professionals from the world of art and dance? This is a reality in the Principality thanks to a successful cooperation between the ‘Ballets de Monte-Carlo’ and the ‘École Supérieure d’Arts Plastiques’ – ESAP (High School of Plastic Arts) at Pavillon Bosio, renowned educational institution promoted by the Mairie de Monaco.

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of this winning ‘symbiosis’, an exclusive publication, ‘À Cours & à Jardin’, was officially launched by Isabelle Lombardot, Director of ESAP, and Jean-Christophe Maillot, Director of Monte-Carlo Ballet, on Friday the 28th February 2020 in the presence of Georges Marsan, Mayor of Monaco, Françoise Gamerdinger, Director of Cultural Affairs, Karyn Ardisson Salopek, Municipal Deputy for Culture, as well as an international press audience.

With the increase in patients infected with coronavirus in Italy and France goes the possibility of saturating the special hospital confinement facilities ready to receive them in those countries.

One of the strategies for coping with a potential epidemic is to try to slow down the pace of infections so that quality hospital care and confinement can be provided in each case. But the number of infections in neighbouring countries is increasing.