Monaco Young “Optimists” Make the Podium Against World Class Competition and Other Monaco News

Learn what was making headlines in Monaco this week from HelloMonaco digest.

Organised by the Yacht Club de Monaco another successful edition of the Monaco Optimist Team Race (MOTR) captured the sailing community’s attention this month.

This race has become an icon in the team event season. It is a unique occasion for under-14 sailors from all over the globe, including the Kaliningrad Yacht Club from Russia, to challenge each other on equal terms in duels. Monaco is an ideal venue for big regattas like this one and the Yacht Club clearly loves the format as team spirit is at the fore.

If we thought the pharaonic multi- year projects with the “renaissance” of the spectacular Hotel de Paris and last year’s inauguration by the Princely family of One Monte Carlo were over we would be only partly right. There is the icing on the cake to come. And relatively speaking “in the blink of an eye” – because there is to be a newly designed Casino Place envisaged to be ready this Easter and for major concerts and dances this Summer.

On 7 April, Monaco will be hosting the world preview of the new James Bond film. The star-studded screening of No Time to Die will take place at the Grimaldi Forum during an exclusive charity event, for the benefit of the Princess Grace Foundation USA.

The Prince’s Palace together with releases from both the Diocese of Monaco and the Vatican, and in tune with the conventions in the Principality, are announcing the resignation of Monsignor Barsi as Archbishop of Monaco and appointment of The Reverend Dominique-Marie David as his successor as Archbishop on Sunday, March 8th, 2020.

Australia is battling an unprecedented bushfire season, with large fires burning across the country devastating communities, businesses, industries and wildlife. Dozens of people have been killed. Millions of hectares of land have been scorched. Hundreds of blazes are still active.

Did you know that Monaco actually manages to do that within its urban confines showing how sustainability and integration in an urban environment can be managed. If you visit the ten story Triton building in Fontvieille it would likely come as a surprise that what appears to be an attractive commercial building also houses an advanced industrial plant.

The fifth Rocher Trophy for dancing couples has just taken place at Espace Leo-Ferré.

We used to think of this as coming under the genre of ballroom dancing but definitely no more: these days it is an exciting cross between an Olympic-style sport and Dancing with the Stars; peaks of athleticism combine with grace and glitter. And yes this sport dance competition does include a bevy of television stars. It is also an authentic national competition under the aegis of the French Dance Federation.