Still Under Construction: Monaco’s Changing Landscape and other Monaco news

This week in Monaco was as busy as always and if you don’t want to miss anything interesting we put the hottest news here in one place.

Monaco’s skyline is quickly changing, with no intention of slowing down any time soon. From tip to tail under the watchful eyes of cranes, workers and passersby, the Principality is evolving faster than ever before. Recently, several sites have started back up again, with many staying on schedule despite health restrictions brought on by the pandemic. Here’s an update on the progress of the Principality’s major construction and renovation projects.

Since the launch of the Extended Monaco programme in April 2019, the Prince’s Government has been keen to use digital technology as a means to improve quality of life and, particularly, citizens’ relationship with the Government and its procedures. In his speech on 9 September 2020, the Minister of State reiterated that this commitment remained a priority for the Government.

Storm Alex has wreaked havoc all around – and in nature too. Spare a thought for wild-life or at least the partially tame wild-life including the wolves in the wonderful Alpha Parc enclosed within the vast Mercantour National Park.

Fear was that the three wolf enclosures had been completely destroyed leaving the three Arctic wolves, the seven Canadian wolves and the three Central European wolves, which are Parc-fed, wandering scavenging for food and at the mercy of wild wolf packs.

This was a weekend of spectacular sports records set by athletes who have endeared themselves to Monaco.

And when you equal Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 Grand Prix wins you deserve something special other than being sprayed with Champagne on the stadium. Lewis Hamilton who pulled off that stunning achievement this weekend at Nürburgring, Germany, celebrated on the podium sporting one of Schumacher’s famous red helmets, poignantly presented by his son Mick. Still in recovery since his skiing accident in 2013, Michael himself couldn’t be there, but had anticipated it years ago when Hamilton won his first title in 2008. “Records are there to be broken”.

A collection point has already opened this Thursday, October 8th. Ferry Terminal – New Dike at the Port.

The collection point is at the ferry terminal (new dike), in a room made available by the Prince’s Government with the assistance of the Monaco Ports Operating Company.

“The show must go on”. This is the spirit that animated the 17th edition of the Monte Carlo Film Festival de la Comédie – MCFFC (Monte Carlo Comedy Film Festival), the most popular kermesse under the high patronage of the Sovereign Prince and the Italian Embassy, created and directed by Ezio Greggio, iconic Italian comedian, actor, film director and screenwriter. The postponed event, due to COVID-19 lockdown, gave the opportunity to the Monegasque audience to watch, at the Grimaldi Forum, some of the most relevant international film comedies in recent times, including some short films as a novelty of this edition.

A recent study by Hays France & Benelux, a global recruitment group, found that Monaco’s job market is as stable as ever in 2020, despite the ongoing pandemic. Consultants from Hays France & Benelux met with hundreds of professionals from 13 sectors for the study, which is conducted on a yearly basis.

Alex left behind a trail of destruction in the Maritime Alps region and on the coastline, just a week ago. That is the name of an atmospheric phenomenon of abnormal proportions, generated on the Atlantic Ocean that quickly descended on the Mediterranean Basin hitting Nice area, the Principality and the Italian Riviera, on Friday the 2nd October.

The 15th Monte-Carlo Jazz Festival will be offering spectators incredible and unforgettable concerts in a safe way this year. For the first time, the festival will be taking place over five days, from 16 to 27 November, at the Opera Garnier and at the Salle des Etoiles.

The first meeting of the commission established by Article 2 of Act No. 1.491, dated 23 June 2020, on token offerings was held at the Ministry of State on Wednesday 30 September. It was attended by Jean Castellini, Minister of Finance and Economy, Frédéric Genta, Country Chief Digital Officer, and Pierre Silhol, Technical Advisor representing H.E. the Minister of State.