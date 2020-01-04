Free Electric Buses in Monaco’s Future and other Monaco news

Life in Monaco is never slow even during the holiday season. So learn the most interesting news about the Principality.

After debating the subject for several months, the government announced, in a public session, a six month test for free buses on the number 4 line from April 2020.

The subject has sparked tense exchanges several times in recent months between elected officials and the government. On the one hand, national councillors and President Stéphane Valeri, arguing for free transport. On the other hand, the government and the Minister for Equipment and the Environment, Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, expressing reservations about a free service which would not further push the population to use public transport.

You must be doing something special when you win two country awards in the same year – and particularly when one of the countries is Monaco and the award is for the pinnacle of Spa Tourism. That is the coup that Carol Joy London has pulled off – beating out illustrious competitors including last year’s winner, the Metropole Hotel Spa in Monte Carlo and the Four Seasons Spa in Baku.

If you were Ferrari – in which driver would you place your trust to take you into the future? Ferrari’s presupposed number one ace is four time Formula 1 World Champion Sébastien Vettel who holds many records including the greatest number of consecutive race wins with his prior stable Red Bull. He is contracted with Ferrari through 2020 – just one more season.

Were you ever bullied in school? It’s a frightening experience. The good news in Monaco is that the Conseil National have voted unanimously for a proposal that school children in Monaco should be protected from harassment.

The fleet of electric taxis, which was implemented last July and whose services ended in late October, was a great success.

Thus, Jean Castellini, Minister of Finance and Economy, was able to announce the following statistics at a meeting held at the Ministry of State on 11 December in the presence of the project’s taxi partners…

It’s the new rage in this modern world and that goes for Sports too – an App on your telephone to put you through your paces and show you the best exercises for working out – the simpler the better.

It takes someone of International fame, like arguably the most recognisable rugby player on the continent, if not the planet, “Chabal” to take the concept to the next level and capture the imagination of communities – and it is to the Principality as well as France, for whom he played, that this sports hero has turned his energy and imagination.