Princess Charlene’s Summer Campaign for Drowning Prevention and other Monaco news

Summer in Monaco is both relaxing and interesting. Don’t miss important news with HelloMonaco digest and stay updated.

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation recently launched a digital campaign to raise awareness about drowning prevention by displaying different key messages throughout the summer.

The campaign, #drowningprevention, is especially aimed at parents of children aged 5 and under, who are the most susceptible to drowning, and also at youth under 25 years of age who may act recklessly near water.

The Automobile Club de Monaco has disclosed the route of the 89th edition of the Monte Carlo Rally in advance of this next January. This will also be a noteworthy anniversary, the 110th of the event being held on January 21 to 24, 2021.

Louis Ducruet recently announced that he was stepping down from his post as Vice-Presidential adviser for AS Monaco football club.

“It’s with a lot of emotion that I announce my departure from the AS Monaco football club to you today. It’s time for a new adventure, a new challenge, which will allow me to acquire more experience. Thank you to the club for these unforgettable moments, the exceptional journey in the Champions’ league and the title of Champions of France in 2017. Thank you for this wonderful experience with admirable and competent people. Finally, thank you to all the supporters for these moments that we shared together. AS Monaco is a big club with great supporters!” he wrote on Instagram.

The International Organ Festival of Monaco 2020 will take place this August, flowing into early September. There is Free entry at Monaco Cathedral with the Detailed program available on www.festivalorguemonaco.com Of course, the 2020 programming is tightened due to the current exceptional circumstances but it is a source of great artistic and musical encounters and very much worth exploring.

Talks are currently underway between the Monegasque management of Single Buoy Moorings Offshore and staff representatives after the company announced a restructuring plan on 24 June.

The branch located in the Fontvieille district employs nearly 1,000 people. 180 jobs are threatened in three of the six Monegasque branches.

From 20 July to 11 September, people with reduced mobility and disabilities will once again be able to enjoy the delights of the beach at Larvotto for free, from 10 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday.

A team of Handiplage attendants and two Tiralo bathing wheelchairs will be available to support swimming.

Monaco’s Criminal Court has found an unnamed man guilty of submitting two falsified samples of concrete for the Anse du Portier seafront extension project. The man, who is the manager of ‘SARL La Monégasque’ had been sentenced by default last February when he failed to show up in court. After he opposed the judgement, the case recently came back to court for a second time and the man was found guilty once again. He has been sentenced to a fine of 10,000 euros.

MonacoTech is the official startup incubator of the Principality of Monaco. Co-founded in 2017 by the princely Government, Monaco Telecom and Xavier Niel, MonacoTech helps talented teams launch and scale in and outside Monaco thanks to a bespoke program, unparalleled networking opportunities and ongoing support from mentors and key professional players.

Melanie-Antoinette de Massy has just been appointed president of the Monte-Carlo Country Club.

The role has become a family tradition, taken by her grandmother, Princess Antoinette, from 1972 to 2008 and her mother, Elizabeth-Ann de Massy from 2008 until 2020.