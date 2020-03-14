Smart Electric Meters for Every Home in Monaco and other Monaco news

When it comes to energy consumption, Monaco is the newest territory to make the switch to smart meters. The Nexio platform will allow every SMEG customer to have precise information on their electricity consumption in real time.

Beginning on 3 March in Fontvieille, SMEG began to install the new generation of electric meters, which are capable of accounting for consumption to the nearest kilowatt hour.

Benoit Witz is a doyen of the Monaco gourmet scene and part of the original team that opened the Louis XV with Alain Ducasse . He’s had the blessing to begin his career in Lyon (an organic paradise) with cuisine’s royalty, apprenticing in Paul Bocuse’s kitchen before a role with Lenôtre at Pre Catalan in Paris and then ultimately achieving further prominence at L’Abbaye de La Celle in Brignolles where he had gained a Michelin star. Subsequently he took over at the Hermitage Hotel and then, just a stone’s throw away from his new nest at Monte Carlo Beach, took over the reins at Vistamar

The health authorities of the Principality have been informed that another person treated at the Princess Grace Hospital Center is positive for COVID 19. Pending the result of testing a sample, the patient had been placed in solitary confinement in the unit dedicated by the establishment for this purpose. Research is underway in order to find out the movements made by this resident over the past few days and identify the people with whom he would have been in contact. The Princely Government confirms the need to observe the precautionary measures announced in recent days.

Test a free bus service in Monaco. This is the idea that Stéphane Valeri, President of the Conseil National has been proposing to the Government – an idea pursued ever more seriously since the early stages of the 2020 budget debate last year. One question of course is: should it be free just for residents or for everyone.

The Prince’s Government is developing a legal framework so companies in the Principality can develop and create new digital services. A press lunch was organized on 2 May with Frédéric Genta, Interministerial Delegate in charge of the Digital Transition, and Julien Dejanovic, Director of the Digital Administration, to discuss these services.

The Twin Bottles: Message in a Bottle, two large steel sculptures with the heart of an environmentalist, were presented on March 10. The project The Twin Bottles: Message in a Bottle – sponsored by Fondazione Gabriele e Anna Braglia – is a result of the encounter between the international sculptor Helidon Xhixha and the young Swiss photographer Giacomo “Jack” Braglia.

The ordination of Mgr Dominique-Marie David, the new Archbishop for the Principality, was held on Sunday 8 March in Monaco Cathedral. It was performed by Mgr Bernard Barsi, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese, surrounded by Mgr Jean-Paul James, Archbishop of Bordeaux and Bazas, and Mgr Yves Le Saux, Bishop of Mans. The royal family and senior government officials were also in attendance.