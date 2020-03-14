Smart Electric Meters for Every Home in Monaco and other Monaco news
Smart Electric Meters for Every Home in Monaco
When it comes to energy consumption, Monaco is the newest territory to make the switch to smart meters. The Nexio platform will allow every SMEG customer to have precise information on their electricity consumption in real time.
Beginning on 3 March in Fontvieille, SMEG began to install the new generation of electric meters, which are capable of accounting for consumption to the nearest kilowatt hour.
The Première Organic Restaurant at Monte Carlo Beach Prepares its New Inspired Cuisine with Benoît Witz
Coronavirus: A second positive case revealed in Monaco and Measures to Protect Monaco Business
Why Not Free Buses in Monaco: Fewer Cars and a Cleaner Environment
Test a free bus service in Monaco. This is the idea that Stéphane Valeri, President of the Conseil National has been proposing to the Government – an idea pursued ever more seriously since the early stages of the 2020 budget debate last year. One question of course is: should it be free just for residents or for everyone.
Monaco Digitizes Pay Slips, Registered Mail and Contracts
The Prince’s Government is developing a legal framework so companies in the Principality can develop and create new digital services. A press lunch was organized on 2 May with Frédéric Genta, Interministerial Delegate in charge of the Digital Transition, and Julien Dejanovic, Director of the Digital Administration, to discuss these services.
The Twin Bottles: Message in a Bottle, an Environmental Message
The Twin Bottles: Message in a Bottle, two large steel sculptures with the heart of an environmentalist, were presented on March 10. The project The Twin Bottles: Message in a Bottle – sponsored by Fondazione Gabriele e Anna Braglia – is a result of the encounter between the international sculptor Helidon Xhixha and the young Swiss photographer Giacomo “Jack” Braglia.
Mgr Dominique-Marie David, new Archbishop of Monaco
The ordination of Mgr Dominique-Marie David, the new Archbishop for the Principality, was held on Sunday 8 March in Monaco Cathedral. It was performed by Mgr Bernard Barsi, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese, surrounded by Mgr Jean-Paul James, Archbishop of Bordeaux and Bazas, and Mgr Yves Le Saux, Bishop of Mans. The royal family and senior government officials were also in attendance.
Flybe files for Bankruptcy amidst Coronavirus
All of British airline Flybe’s flights have been grounded and the business has ceased trading with immediate effect. Flybe was once the largest independent regional airline in Europe until the morning of 5 March 2020, when the airline filed for bankruptcy and ceased all operations. Flybe provided more than half of UK domestic flights outside London, with over 210 routes across 15 countries.
Friday the thirteenth: Casinos Buck the Trend of Fear of the Number 13
Friday the thirteenth, unlucky for some, but for Casinos in Monaco it can be a bumper day. Did you know that one Monaco casino had reportedly seen an increase in gamblers on its slot machines of more than 30% last year on Friday 13th? Gamblers challenging fate not only flocked to the casinos in greater numbers they also spent more than 25% extra time on the machines. Very brave for the significant number of French gamblers among them who come from a nation that is notoriously superstitious. If you were Italian of course it is the number 17 that is cursed. Bucking the trend Italian gamblers are rather attached to the number 13 – they even call winning a jackpot “fare il tredici” (translated it means “making the 13)”.