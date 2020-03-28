Anse du Portier: an essential reconstruction of the urban landscape and other Monaco news

Most news around the world revolve around the new coronavirus, however it’s not the only topic that was discussed. Read our digest and make sure you didn’t miss anything important. Anse du Portier: an essential reconstruction of the urban landscape «Monaco must find the means to ensure its growth and development while being mindful of the environmental impact they may have… Building on the sea while preserving the environment…». This principle, defined by H.S.H. Prince Albert II himself, is the philosophy and golden rule of this new extension of the Principality’s territory. It has led the designers and builders of the project to imagine and implement innovative methods for its realisation. The Conseil National Joins a Covid-19 Monitoring Committee with Serge Telle

The Prince’s Palace announces that the Sovereign has responded favourably to the Conseil National proposal to set up a joint Covid-19 monitoring committee chaired by the Minister of State.

The 8th edition of the Monte-Carlo Fashion Week 2020, including the exclusive fashion show by Ermanno Scervino, announced for the month of May, has been postponed to a later date yet to be defined, due to the global emergency caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

There is a new site set up by the Principality: www.covid19.mc with all practical information on the measures taken in the Principality of Monaco to limit the spread of the virus, recommendations for your health and your daily life including questions and answers, etc.

It has been like drip torture. First we saw the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters tennis tournament cancelled. We still had a small hope that the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix could still take place if the Coronavirus crisis would pass before May. The Cannes Film Festival was reported to be considering postponing and it remained a dream that the Monaco Grand Prix might, if also postponed, follow a new date that we were awaiting to hear for Cannes.

All in all the number of cases in Monaco remains low given that in the Principality there is a high degree of testing. The health authorities in the Principality informed that following analysis, four samples had tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the number of people infected by coronavirus in the Principality to 27, one of whom has now recovered. The Prince’s Government would like to reiterate the need to comply with the recommended precautionary measures.

On instructions from H.S.H. the Sovereign Prince, and similar to the measures taken by France and Belgium, the Princely Government, has amended the original decision taken March 17 to now extend the quarantine until April 15, 2020 inclusive – that’s two weeks more.

The new Archbishop of Monaco, Monsignor Dominique-Marie David, during these especially troubled times wished to address everyone through a video message.

An abbreviated version of it is below. You can find the full version in French plus information on how to participate in religious services and see the mass on the website www.diocese.mc and on the link.

Jean-Luc Biamonti, Deputy President of the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Group announces: “In this unprecedented situation in 150 years of history, our top priority is the safety of our customers and our employees. These (following) new measures are being taken ….to ensure continuity of service for our customers and the Principality of Monaco”.