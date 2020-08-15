Axel Disasi joins AS Monaco and other Monaco news

Last week in Monaco was all about sports. So stay with HelloMonaco and don’t miss anything interesting.

AS Monaco is pleased to announce the signing of Axel Disasi for the next five years. The French defender is now contracted with AS Monaco until June 2025.

The Principality’s club and Stade de Reims have reached an agreement for the transfer of the 22-year-old defender (1.90m).

On the 70th anniversary of Formula 1 at Silverstone we saw the future of motor racing. Difficult to dispute that the drivers of the day were the eventual winner, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, and Ferrari‘s Charles LeClerc who though disadvantaged by his car keeps relentlessly pressing for a podium place, securing fourth on this occasion.

Herculis Monaco features some of the great historic confrontations in sport and heroic names reverberate in our minds – in sprinting for example, Usain Bolt and Carl Lewis.

Remember the great 1991 Stade Lewis II meet when Lewis faced off against the then world record holders France and subsequent champions Jamaica in the 4 times 100 metre relay. Ever wonder how the then world record winning time of 37.79, of which Carl Lewis ran the anchor leg, was faster even than four times Bolt’s current world 100 metre record of 9.58 seconds? Because in the relay, the sprinters receive the baton when they are already running at high speed in the transfer zone. So the time to hit top speed is lightning-fast with this running start. In a 100 metre sprint, you never get a running start like that.

The Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean will be returning for its fourth edition on 24 September 2020 under a new name: The Gala for Planetary Health. HSH Prince Albert of Monaco will be gathering leading philanthropists, decision makers, artists and scientists on the terraces of the Garnier Opera in the Principality for the legendary environmental event.

Formula E is a great testing ground for developments that will improve electric cars for the average road user for years to come. Which all comes together in the Third Generation of technology “GEN3” being readied for the 2022-2023 Formula E season, its ninth series, which will make the cars more powerful – at World Championship Series level – and potentially race longer.

Since May 4, the first day of deconfinement in the Principality of Monaco, it is important to remember that wearing a mask continues to be compulsory in closed spaces welcoming the public.

This decision has so far made it possible to control the circulation of the virus in the Principality. The last positive cases revealed in Monaco were, for the most part, people who were infected outside its territory.

We continue to share with you the historical chronicle of the Principality of Monaco, revealing the most interesting stories and fate of the rulers of the Principality. In the previous winter issue of HelloMonaco, we covered Honoré II, Monaco’s first ruler formally titled «sovereign prince». His grandson Prince Louis I of Monaco continued the politics of Honoré II and strengthened relations between his little country and its mighty neighbour — France.

The first Formula E competition of the season kicked off in Berlin, after 160 days without a race because of the ongoing pandemic. Monaco’s ROKiT Venturi Racing team returned to the track, located at Tempelhof, Berlin’s abandoned airport.