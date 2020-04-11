Larvotto Construction continues amidst Pandemic and other Monaco news

Wonder what’s been going on in Monaco? Here is an update of the most interesting articles published this week.

The government has decided to reopen the Larvotto construction site because it believes that allowing residents to access the beach after being in self-isolation is important. The beach and esplanade were due to be completed by June 2021 and that date remains on the agenda as the current date of completion.

The Police Department stepped up checks throughout the Principality of Monaco and at the country’s borders to ensure compliance with travel restrictions.

The aim of the lockdown measures in place is to reduce the spread of COVID-19, which is facilitated by people’s movements and contacts with others.

What do you do when you have the best pastry chefs on the globe ready to cater to the celebrities of the world for their Easter events at the SBM “height-of-luxury” establishments? What if the whole focus of your job is to make grand events extra special with culinary masterpieces, including delights made of chocolate. And what do you do when you have all the ingredients at the ready and then quarantine drops out of the sky! You create an event.

Well this Easter the event is already naturally in place with all the deserving in Princess Grace hospital: all the people performing heroics during the quarantine looking after the patients, and the patients themselves.

Every year, through the #WhiteCard campaign, Peace and Sport mobilizes the sports world as well as governments and civil society to celebrate the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace on April 6 #IDSDP2020.

Two new measures have recently been introduced to strengthen the assistance and emergency procedures published by the Women’s Rights Committee.

During a telephone press conference held recently by the Ministry of State, the Prince’s Government set out the support measures for workers affected by the health crisis.

The aim of the Prince’s Government is to offer as much support as possible to all economic stakeholders who have been hit hard by the lockdown. To date, 21,650 employees have been laid off under the strengthened provisions for total temporary layoff. Between 2,000 and 2,500 self-employed workers have found themselves deprived of their incomes. In light of this extraordinary situation, the Monegasque authorities have rolled out a whole battery of support measures.

Most of us live with constant stress. We’re overworked, under-nourished, exposed to environmental toxins and often under considerable emotional pressure. It’s essential to deal with it effectively before it has a negative effect on our health, not our enjoyment of life – as stress is at the heart of most diseases that face us today.

Here are a few simple nutritiontips to help your body cope better with the challenges of the season, protect your immunity and help you get the make your Christmas as stress-free as possible.

Top Marques, an annual event which showcases luxury vehicles, watches and jewellery has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The health of our teams, our exhibitors, sponsors, partners and visitors is our priority, and the conditions will not be met for the show to take place this June,” a spokesperson for the event said in a recent press release.

Due to the Quarantine, the Church Services in the upcoming special Holy Week will still be celebrated but without the gathering of the people in the churches themselves.