Monaco’s Future designed as a Cutting Edge Digital Economy and other Monaco news

On Monday 21 September, the Monegasque Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (IMSEE), presented the Principality’s Economy Bulletin to the Press.

Accompanied by Government Ministers Didier Gamerdinger and Jean Castellini, Sophie Vincent, Director of IMSEE, highlighted the exceptional nature of the period of April-May-June 2020, which straddled lockdown and the lifting of lockdown, explaining some unprecedented figures.

Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Minister of Public Works, the Environment and Urban Development, visited the Portier car park to see the electric service station with its new “MONACO ON” design. The spaces dedicated to recharging electric vehicles can now be identified by their bright yellow colour.

Earlier this month HSH Prince Albert gave a roadmap for emerging from the crisis – including focussing on supporting businesses and attracting new investors.

One of the main objectives is to place digital at the heart of new initiatives in the Principality, which aims to be more modernized and at the cutting edge of new technologies, a strategic issue for all countries nowadays.

AS Monaco is pleased to announce the loan signing of Florentino Luis, a Portuguese Under 21 international. A product of the Benfica Academy, the defensive midfielder had played in all of the youth teams for the Lisbon club, before making his Liga Nos debut (Portuguese D1) in 2018/19 and playing 11 matches that season, one in which his side won the league title.

In this season’s Russian Grand Prix of 2020 Leclerc was in fact happy to finish 6th having had a miserable qualifying experience and starting on eleventh place on the grid. It’s a testimony to the problems with the car this season that Ferrari’s drivers are more often battling for a place in the middle of the pack than for a place on the podium.

At the time of the review of tourism results for the summer season, which was presented to the Press today, the Director of Monaco Tourist and Convention Authority, Guy Antognelli, gave a mixed analysis, stating that, “Although the figures are clearly down, in the health situation we are experiencing, the results are better than predicted.” In July, the occupancy rate of hotels in the Principality was 40% (compared to 79% in 2019). In August, it rose to 56.5% (as against 80% in 2019) with certain days at more than 95% in some establishments.

Two thieves who robbed the Cartier Jewelry store in Monaco were recently found guilty and sentenced to eight and nine years in prison. Sentencing took place in Nice.

On the afternoon of 27 March 2017, in broad daylight, four thieves terrorized six employees with armed robbery at the Cartier Jewelry store in Monaco. Two of the accomplices admitted to their participation in the crimes and were tried in Monaco three and a half years ago. The unnamed criminals were sentenced to ten and seven years in prison by the Monegasque courts.

Galerie Gmurzynska is proud to present La Peinture au défi, an exhibition encompassing 65 works of Joan Miró at Nouveau Musée National Monaco, Villa Paloma.

The exhibition is a return for Miró to Monte-Carlo where he worked on Diaghilev’s 1932 Ballets Russes, the Jeux d` Enfants. The very painting used in the original ballet will return to Monaco for the first time, making it one of the highlights of the exhibition.

The Prince’s Government is offering a subsidy for renovation work in the form of a bonus for residents and citizens ordering the work.

This allowance is intended to encourage individuals to carry out work in their homes, by calling on building professionals in the Principality.

For the first time in 60 years, the world’s oldest and most prestigious Television Festival of Monte-Carlo was unable to roll out its red carpet, unveil its line-up of international stars, nor welcome you for this very special week that you await every year. The whole team remains more motivated than ever and is already working hard to offer you a memorable 60th edition of Monte-Carlo Television Festival in 2021.