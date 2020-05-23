The Writing is on the Wall for Restaurant and Bar Reopenings and other Monaco news

Learn the most interesting news about Monaco that accumulated over this week with HelloMonaco and stay updated.

The health situation in Monaco continues its improving trend and the reported cases of the coronavirus in the last month are fewer than one can count on one hand. So favourable is the situation that in every corner of the Principality residents are looking forward to a return to normal life. How we yearn for the rich tapestry of bars and restaurants to liven up our streets once more – and cultural and sports activities too. Which poses the question when?

The European Commission has recently released recommendations to the EU member states on the resumption of tourist and transport activities for the summer season 2020.

The restrictions on border crossing between the EU countries and regions with a similar epidemiological situation are to be lifted as a first step. The date of reestablishing free movement within the European Union has not yet been specified.