EU representatives invited to Monaco for Railway Improvements and other Monaco news

So here is your update of what was going on this week in the Principality.

Recently, Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Minister of Public Works, the Environment and Urban Development, welcomed a delegation from the European Union and neighbouring countries to Monaco’s Railway Station to announce the financement and improvement of train services. The development and maintenance of the TER trains in 2020 is already helping the rail service to and from Monaco improve.

Following the most recent Michelin Stars 2020 ceremony, the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Group remains the most Michelin-starred Resort in Europe and celebrates 30 years of stars. With the 3 stars renewed without surprise at the Louis XV – Alain Ducasse, the confirmation of the first star of the Grill at the Hôtel de Paris, that of the Blue Bay at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort, but also the Vistamar of the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo and the Elsa restaurant at Monte-Carlo Beach, even with ongoing changes, this 2020 prize list is a recognition of the talent of the Chefs who run its establishments and the know-how of the kitchen teams which ensure excellence and continuity.

During the Minister of State’s recent press meeting, Serge Telle presented two real estate projects which will create over 200 new homes for Monegasques.

The two projects: the Grand Ida and the Honoria Palace have already begun. One is located at the bottom of the Plati district (above the Jardins d’Apolline) the other is at the corner of Boulevard de Belgique and Boulevard du Jardin Exotique.

AS Monaco is pleased to announce the signing of Youssouf Fofana from Strasbourg, Harisson Marcelin from AJ Auxerre and Aurélien Tchouaméni, from Girondins de Bordeaux. They have signed a contract until June 2024 for 5 seasons.

The 60th edition of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival will take place from 19 to 23 June 2020. As part of this celebration, a star-studded reception was held on 5 February 2020 at the historic Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, attended by many celebrities and industry professionals in the presence of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, its Honorary President.

As every year, the Mayor and the members of the Municipal Council welcomed people who have acquired Monegasque nationality during the past year to the City Hall.

Thus on February 5, 2020 at the end of Wednesday afternoon, Georges Marsan, surrounded by many Deputy and Municipal Councilors, in the presence of members of the Crown Council, received in the Marriage Hall 54 new Monegasques who responded to the invitation from the Town Hall (out of the 84 people who acquired nationality in 2019 by law or by sovereign order), for a solemn and warm reception.

As of March 2020, new rules for the use of motorized and non-motorized vehicles will be enforced in Monaco. The princely government recently unveiled these new changes on the cusp of Monaco’s energy transition, as the public switches to greener modes of transportation. Scooters, electric bikes and hover boards are all steps in the right direction, but raise many concerns about safety and the sharing of public roads.

The Primo-Cup Trophée Credit Suisse is one of those classic winter events that keep up with tradition while always adding something new. A breath of fresh air for this 36th edition which delighted Yacht Club de Monaco General Secretary Bernard d’Alessandri: “Alongside loyal regulars we welcomed two classes new to the event, L30 and Onefly. Every year, the Primo kicks off the season in the Mediterranean and we always aim for something new.”