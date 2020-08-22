Festive Picnics every Thursday at Place du Casino Gardens and other Monaco news

This week in Monaco was busy as always and to keep you updated we put together the most interesting pieces of news.

It’s already August, but despite the pandemic, Monaco’s festive summer is far from over. Every Thursday evening until 21 August, the new Place du Casino gardens are being transformed into a whimsical pop-up picnic area by Mada One restaurant. The fun, festive and culinary activities with a chic, bohemian ambiance are a refreshing way to enjoy an evening. Picnickers can take in a beautiful sunset with a view of the newly renovated Place du Casino.

LeClerc and Vettel went into the Barcelona race on Sunday somewhat downhearted as Ferrari only managed P9 and P11 on the grid in qualifying, with LeClerc ahead of Vettel. Despite the car’s underperformance this season, Charles’s driving has been exceptional and one can never count him out from seizing a podium place. And that’s where the excitement now lies for Monaco – watching him carve his way through the field, often driver of the day, fighting against the deficiencies of the car.



The Princess Antoinette Park is an environmentally friendly place in the Principality and is a particularly popular place for children to play.

Reopened to the public since June 10, the Park has now reached a new stage with the return to service of the multisports ground (free) where the public can play football and basketball.

At the club since summer 2016 and having been crowned French champion in 2017, Kamil Glik is making his return to Italy to play in Serie A.

AS Monaco and Benevento Calcio have reached agreement for the transfer of Polish international defender Kamil Glik. Arriving from Torino FC in the summer of 2016, the center-back, who has earned 73 caps for Poland, has played 167 matches and scored 16 goals in all competitions in Red and White.

On 4 August, Lebanon was shaken to its core after two explosions occurred in the capital city of Beirut, causing death, injury, property damage and leaving an estimated 300,000 people homeless. Since the devastating explosions, Monaco has come together to show solidarity with those affected by the blasts. The Lebanese Community maintains many links with the Principality and 400 Lebanese people reside in Monaco. In total, €135,000 has been raised so far by three Monegasque associations; and donations are still being accepted.

Brazilian racing star Felipe Massa has left Monaco’s Formula E team. After two seasons with ROKiT Venturi racing, the champion driver chose not to renew his contract for the 2020-21 Formula E season.

The decision was announced after the Berlin ePrix, the final competition for the 6th season of the iconic electric competition. Felipe Massa will not be continuing with the Monegasque team for Season 7 of the FIA Formula E World Championship.

Monaco recently announced that it will be extending the CTTR, an emergency response benefit which gives financial support to employees who are directly affected by COVID-19. The social benefit will be extended until the end of October with a coverage of 80% so employers can continue to pay their employees who cannot work as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

One too beautiful to be shared, the other too charismatic, too much of an icon not to be shared.

Jean-Paul Belmondo is back in his favourite haunts in Monaco and on the Côte d’Azur, his fiery flame, the Brazilian Carlos Sotto Mayor at his side. Memories also of Brigitte Bardot and as it’s Monaco where he’s seen dining, memories of the 007 beauties he’s frequented like Ursula Andress. But the actress and singer Carlos Sotto Mayor, one imagines, has surely always wanted him all to herself. And this evening there seems perfect harmony between them like it was once more than thirty or so years ago.