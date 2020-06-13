Out of Lockdown: Rally Monte-Carlo, Historic Rally and E-Rally and other Monaco news

Learn the most interesting Monaco news that you might have missed this week and stay updated with HelloMonaco.

Just as Monaco begins to come out of lockdown, the Automobile Club de Monaco announces the new dates for their three major racing events: the Rally Monte-Carlo, the Historic Rally and the E-Rally. Teams are already hard at work to organize the routes for the three rallies and mark the new dates in the Principality’s agenda…

Stars ‘N’ Bars are fortunate. They have plenty of place inside and outside. So they have had a large team beavering away reorganising tables so that they are distanced just right under the new health rules.

Who would have thought that anything positive could come out of the pandemic, but every cloud has a silver lining.

In terms of the massive renovation of Stade Louis II, the shortened football season is helping the work crews get more freedom to finish.

The comprehensive campaign to screen the Principality’s occupants continues; first it was the turn of Monegasque citizens and residents and now the same “finger-prick” testing for Coronavirus is going on for those that work in Monaco. Generally, it is voluntary but if everyone were tested there are about forty thousand in each group – for a total of between eighty and ninety thousand overall.

On the eve of World Environment Day, the Université Côte d’Azur, with the support of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and the City of Nice, revealed there had been more than 355 contributions noted on a unique environmental map; this is a map showing the positive impacts of the pause in typical activity that happened during the COVID-19 “break” – namely a break in the world’s unsustainable pace and way of living.

As only 2.5% of the residents have been in contact with Covid-19 and there being no sign of renewed infections paves the way for the reopening of sports halls on June 15.

France’s sports centers are already open in their safe zones (green), including those next to Monaco.

A year ago who could have thought that the Monaco Grand Prix and the Cannes Film Festival would not be drawing physical crowds of the world’s leading celebrities to Monte Carlo and Cannes for their 2020 editions. Unthinkable that a pandemic would sweep the world. Unthinkable that the main casualties would be the world’s most glittering events.

The Monaco City Council is continuing to reopen its services as the health situation in the Principality improves and optimism takes hold.