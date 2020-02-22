Porche Taycan Electric will be launched at Monaco’s International Motor Show and other Monaco news

The 4th edition of Monaco’s International Motor Show will be putting electric, hybrid and new energies in the spotlight. Taking place from 5 to 8 March at the Quai Albert Ier, the motor show will feature over 70 exhibitors, including some of the biggest names in the car world. Car lovers will be looking forward to one of the most anticipated events at the SIAM: the launch of the Porsche Taycan Electric, which will take place on Thursday evening. The brand new Volvo XC40 Plug-In Hybrid will also be on display alongside the Audi E-Tron, the new Lexus Hybrid and displays by Maserati, Lamborghini and many more.

The Lemon Festival in Menton is a truly giant festival – in fact a carnival too. The lemon sculptures are awe-inspiring immense works of art worthy of the best international artists. They are to be seen to be believed. Kids will never look at a lemon the same way again. In addition to the sculpture park there is a pageant that has huge international support and takes on a life of its own – each magnificent float is its own musical mini-theatre with dancers and acrobats. The Mediterranean backdrop just adds an extra touch of feel-good air about this joyful parade.

In the Principality, old buildings are constantly and quickly being torn down to make way for new, modern constructions. Demolishing buildings can both create a lot of waste and erase a piece of history. Since Monaco prides itself on being environmentally conscious, new processes are being put in place to salvage as much as possible from doomed buildings before they turn to rubble.

One of the rarest Italian sportscars which can accelerate to speeds of over 225 miles per hour was seen by HelloMonaco, who were one of the first on the scene, sending towering plumes of smoke into the sky after the back of one of the Prancing Horse’s finest vehicles burst into flames in the city of Monaco.