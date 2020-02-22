Porche Taycan Electric will be launched at Monaco’s International Motor Show and other Monaco news
The 4th edition of Monaco’s International Motor Show will be putting electric, hybrid and new energies in the spotlight. Taking place from 5 to 8 March at the Quai Albert Ier, the motor show will feature over 70 exhibitors, including some of the biggest names in the car world. Car lovers will be looking forward to one of the most anticipated events at the SIAM: the launch of the Porsche Taycan Electric, which will take place on Thursday evening. The brand new Volvo XC40 Plug-In Hybrid will also be on display alongside the Audi E-Tron, the new Lexus Hybrid and displays by Maserati, Lamborghini and many more.
Menton’s Unique International Fête du Citron: one of the World’s Great Festivals, Full of Zest
The Lemon Festival in Menton is a truly giant festival – in fact a carnival too. The lemon sculptures are awe-inspiring immense works of art worthy of the best international artists. They are to be seen to be believed. Kids will never look at a lemon the same way again. In addition to the sculpture park there is a pageant that has huge international support and takes on a life of its own – each magnificent float is its own musical mini-theatre with dancers and acrobats. The Mediterranean backdrop just adds an extra touch of feel-good air about this joyful parade.
How will Monaco Preserve pieces of Historic Villas?
In the Principality, old buildings are constantly and quickly being torn down to make way for new, modern constructions. Demolishing buildings can both create a lot of waste and erase a piece of history. Since Monaco prides itself on being environmentally conscious, new processes are being put in place to salvage as much as possible from doomed buildings before they turn to rubble.
Legendary Rare Ferrari F40 Goes Up In Flames in Monte Carlo
One of the rarest Italian sportscars which can accelerate to speeds of over 225 miles per hour was seen by HelloMonaco, who were one of the first on the scene, sending towering plumes of smoke into the sky after the back of one of the Prancing Horse’s finest vehicles burst into flames in the city of Monaco.
Monaco Wins a Vice Champion of the World Title at the World Indoor Rowing Championships
Just how excellent are the rowers of Monaco was made evident at the French and world championships in Paris this month. It was thrilling to watch Magali Albin, crowned as senior vice-champion of the world in the light weight category.
The Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo receives the prestigious unique on the Riviera 2020 “Five-Star” distinction
On February 12, 2020, the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo won the fifth and final star in the prestigious international Forbes Travel Guide ranking. This ranking carried by the eponymous American magazine selects hotels, restaurants, spas and Resorts around the world each year, based on criteria of excellence.
An overview of the 114th Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters
On Tuesday 11 February 2020, Zeljko Franulovic, the Tournament Director, gave an overview of the 114th Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, which will take place from 11 to 19 April 2020 on the clay courts of the Monte-Carlo Country Club.
A third win in a row: AS Monaco brought a victory against Montpellier HSC
AS Monaco hosted the Montpellier Hérault Sporting Club this Friday to open the 25th matchday. As in Amiens a week earlier, it was Islam Slimani who gave the Red and Whites the lead after a match that was largely one-way traffic. (1-0).
The Rich Melodies of the Alsatian Hussars of Altkirch Serenade Princes, Princesses and Monegasques in the Principality
The Principality with its Royal traditions and prestigious Balls attracts the talents of the continent’s best ceremonial musicians. If you were fortunate to be invited to the Gala and Ball of Princes and Princesses you would have enjoyed the glorious trumpeting of the Alsatian hussars of Altkirch.