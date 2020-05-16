The Principality to launch its massive Covid-19 Screening campaign and other Monaco news

As of this coming week, May 18th (except Sunday), the Prince’s Government will kick off its Covid-19 serological screening test campaign with its entire population, and secondly with its employees, i.e. 90,000 people affected.

Charles LeClerc has not been sitting idle through the quarantine that has disrupted the normally smooth flow of the Formula 1 season. He has been sitting but in the same sort of intense concentration that won him the Belgian Grand Prix and then that historic win in Monza in Ferrari’s 90th anniversary year. This recent sitting has been on a race-track simulator that takes world class skills to master.

The City of Monaco has given 100 digital tablets to 100 beneficiaries of its Home Support services. This is all thanks to the association “Children and Future” and Monaco Telecom.

They are fighting to ease the isolation of our elders by being by their side on a daily basis. This all helps to foster the intergenerational bonds that are at the heart of the daily missions of the staff of the Service for Seniors and de l’Action Sociale.

Rail traffic has been in the process of resuming gradually since Monday 11th May. A transport plan divided into two periods is currently being implemented by the SNCF in the Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur region.

If you are travelling within the European Union and the U.K. normally, you do not have to quarantine in France. 14 days quarantine may possibly apply to other travellers. This has recently been clarified by the French authorities…

Monaco is easing out of lockdown by gradually reopening schools, the courthouse and churches. Strict health measures are still in place to keep the spread of Covid-19 to a minimum.

It would have been an amazing siting on any day for a father and son. But this was a very special day. It was the first time Monaco’s residents and Monegasques could feel the freedom of the quarantine being lifted. And what better treat for his two sons and a friend than their father take them out for a fishing trip.

A seventh meeting of the COVID-19 Joint Monitoring Committee was held last week at the Ministry of State. The Prince’s Government discussed with members of the National Council the decisions that have been taken and are still to be taken in view of the health crisis and the resulting social and economic impact.

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Peter Sagan as Ambassador of the Foundation.

Slovak racing cyclist Peter Sagan is considered one of the most talented athletes in his discipline and generation with 113 professional victories. He is a member of the German BORA-hansgrohe team.

What is your dream soccer team? Who would you have in the forward line? And how much would you spend to build it. AS Monaco have spawned two of the favourite star forwards in French League 1, but you have to choose which one. You can’t have both of them. That’s the type of challenge that every top manager faces.