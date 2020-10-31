Work ‘from Home’ at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo and other Monaco news

Save time with HelloMonaco and learn all the most interesting news in just one digest at the end of the week.

The Fairmont Monte-Carlo hotel is offering some of its rooms as a ‘home office’ for daytime workers. This new offer comes as a response to the current pandemic, which has hit the tourism and hotel industries particularly hard.

COVID-19 has forced many businesses to reinvent themselves and pivot, including four-star luxury hotels like the Fairmont. The establishment is launching a new offer so workers can rent a room and use it as an office during the day. The offer follows a strategy initiated by the Accor group in France (owner of the Fairmont). This new idea will hopefully help fill more of the Fairmont hotel’s 600 accommodations.

The HelloMonaco team sends its most sincere condolences to France and especially to the people of Nice regarding the terrorist attack that has just happened and sends support to the families and friends of victims who included three people who died. We pray for Nice.

A man armed with a knife murdered three people – two women and a man – in a terrorist onslaught at this church in Nice on the Côte d’Azur. The killings took place at 9am this Thursday inside the Notre-Dame Basilica in the centre of the city.

This season’s Formula One Ferrari, despite great expectations, even in the hands of serial world champions like Sebastien Vettel, is destined to be racing in the middle of the pack. Charles Leclerc, against the odds, on occasion raises hopes that the car is capable of more – and that the engineers can somehow rescue the situation with a special package of adjustments at the start of each new race. But it is in fact Leclerc’s driving genius that is delivering results. So even more credit to Leclerc for qualifying fourth on the grid and finishing at the foot of the podium in fourth place in this weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix.

Swiftly on Thursday, just prior to the new national quarantine imposed by France coming into effect, Prince Albert II addressed as expected the mounting strong second wave of Covid-19 in Europe.

Much to the relief of the resident population of Monaco the Prince has announced, instead of an all-encompassing quarantine, the establishment for one month of a curfew in the Principality. It will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., starting this Saturday October 31st.

Monaco’s maritime police will soon have a state of the art surveillance and rescue vessel in its naval force. It’s a powerful 1800 horsepower cruiser capable of a speed with full load of 30 knots. And thanks to tanks that can hold 2,500 litres of fuel, it can stay at sea for up to 48 hours without refuelling.

In the evocative setting of the Grimaldi Forum hospitality area, Art has given its best on the occasion of an exclusive event held on Thursday the 22nd October 2020 in which good writing, photography d’auteur and the most pleasant environment have wrapped up all the visitors in a golden aura. The special occasion was the launching of the book: ‘For Art’s Sake: Inside the Homes of Art Dealers’, edited by Rizzoli International Publications, in the presence of the author Tiqui Atencio Demirdjian, a skilled modern and contemporary art collector fond of twentieth-century design.

As the cornerstone of its digital ecosystem and Extended Monaco programme, Monaco’s digital identity scheme will offer optimal security thanks to the use of IN Groupe technologies. The Principality of Monaco has announced that it has selected IN GROUPE as the technology partner to design and secure its digital identity scheme. To produce the new Monegasque identity documents (electronic identity cards, residency permits, biometric passports), IN Groupe is offering a highly effective and personalised solution.

Once a year, professional Sport and Broadcasting join their forces to create a unique international festival in the Principality of Monaco. This year’s edition wanted to give a strong message of hope to overcome a particularly difficult moment in the ‘Sport Industry’ for the continuation of the health emergency. But nothing can stop the great values that only sport can transmit. From the 26th until the 27th October 2020, SPORTEL Awards, at its 31st edition, put the best sporting footages and books under the spotlight attracting, at the Grimaldi Forum, a special red carpet of the most skilled sportspeople and film productions. A first achievement in the bi-annual planning in view to host in February 2021 SPORTEL Monaco, major Sports Content Media Rights and Technology Convention.