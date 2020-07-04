Free of charge: how the Mairie supports Monaco restaurants and other Monaco news

Learn the most interesting news on the Principality that you might have missed this week and stay updated with HelloMonaco.

Many economies nowadays seem to be under political pressure to rapidly “return to normal” including holding events that attract crowds at the risk of diluting social distancing and risking another wave of coronavirus infections.

The Department of Urban Amenities has recently completed a new bike lane linking Fontvieille and Port Hercule via the tunnel under the Rocher. Emerging onto Quai Antoine I, it allows cyclists to access Boulevard Albert I and Route de la Piscine.

Hope Springs Eternal for record breaking performances this summer at the Herculis Diamond League Athletics Meet. This giant sports event is taking place on the August 14th in Stade Louis II to replace the original Meet scheduled for July 10th – the one that Coronavirus put paid to!

Three World Champions have already set their sights on this meet to test their mettle.

The first step in constructing buildings in the new Anse du Portier district has begun this June. The feat of urban engineering known as Monaco’s seafront extension project continues to make major headway by installing the support structures for buildings which will one day fill the new neighbourhood.

As of July 1, after an unprecedented 80-day closure, the Hermitage Monte-Carlo Hotel and all of the employees of the historic palace are delighted to be able to welcome their precious customers again. To receive them with complete peace of mind, a comprehensive sanitary system has been set up, fully certified and already successfully operating in the establishments of the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Group which have reopened.

‘Once upon a time in Monaco’ begins Filming at Monte-Carlo Bay A new film starring Rayane Bensetti began shooting at the Monte-Carlo Bay swimming pool on Friday morning. The young actor is the new star of «Il était une fois à Monaco» or «Once upon a time in Monaco». The film tells the story of Mehdi (Rayane Bensetti) a 30-year-old who lives with his mother in the Parisian suburbs. Mehdi is a keen online poker player with a head full of dreams…

Not for nought the special dispensation to work on Larvotto during the quarantine. Monaco has its unique sandy beach ready to open and fresh with three thousand tons of new sand added and mixed in. Landscaped with plants, designer white shady awnings, snacks and niches with chaise-longues (transats). What more could we ask for? Protection against jellyfish – yes as usual.

The Supreme Court rendered its verdict this week in the case between Caroli Immo and the Minister of State. The decision not to go ahead with the major building and iconic cultural project on the Esplanade des Pêcheurs requires a substantial indemnity be paid by the Principality.

The Prince’s Government announced on Friday 19 June that changes would now be made to its business support measures. Following the first steps to ease the lockdown on 4 May and further easing from 2 June, support measures will now be better targeted and adjustments will be made to the system of financial assistance.

Monaco is building on its atypically light exposure to the epidemic. The Principality in modern times has always had the reputation of being one of the safest destinations in the world – could it add to this by being also one of the healthiest? Twin benefits for visitors: safety and health security. And for the moment there is freedom especially for all European visitors to enter the Principality as Europe frees its borders and takes strong precautions to control the epidemic.