Results of government screening campaign and other Monaco news

The COVID-19 screening campaign conducted by the Prince’s Government concluded on Saturday 13 June. In total, nearly 35,000 people have been tested in the Principality.

Those tested have expressed satisfaction at being able to find out their serological status quickly and free of charge.

The Côté d’Azur received a shot in the arm just in time for the Summer season with the assurance that its air links to Nice will expand in July. Nice is France’s second airport and has been progressively getting back on its feet in June after the quarantine.

This July is already starting to look like the Monte Carlo we know and love with some of the world’s great events springing back into action including: The World’s No.1 Family Office Conference By Sir Anthony Ritossa with Media partner HelloMonaco. It is the largest and most influential gathering of family wealth, representing US$ 4.5 trillion.

The #strongtogether global initiative represents a symbol of unity and solidarity, encouraged by Monaco’s sovereign family and Prince Albert II, who contracted and recovered from the coronavirus in March this year.

A tragic fatal accident took place at the beginning of this week in the AS Monaco training centre in La Turbie. There is a rock face and area inaccessible to the Public and players about 30 metres away from where the players park. It is here where a 56 year old contractor was operating a vehicle with a telescopic drill to secure the area around the rock face. Suddenly there was a landslide that enveloped the vehicle crushing and causing the death of the worker. Tragic events like this at a workplace trigger a series of very serious formal investigations that range from any possible criminal act to a thorough review of any breaches of safety procedures.

The widespread wearing of masks and gloves, which is recommended for everyone’s protection against COVID-19 transmission, had resulted in a new type of anti-social behaviour: the dumping of such items on public roads.

The Virtual Exhibition of the 5th Artists’ Forum, which runs until 3 July, brings together almost 80 artists who express themselves in the fields of painting, photography and sculpture.

This year, the “Public’s Prize” recognised Olivia Célest Blanchard for her work, a painting in acrylics entitled “Mapa Valley.” It will be featured on the home page of the website www.forumdesartistes.mc until 3 July.

Minister of the Interior Patrice Cellario recently introduced Björn Dahlström to the press as the next Director of the Nouveau Musée National de Monaco (NMNM). Also in attendance were Françoise Gamerdinger, Director of Cultural Affairs, and Marie-Claude Beaud, the current NMNM Director.