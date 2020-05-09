Nico Rosberg interviewed for Prince’s series ‘A Green Shift?’ and other Monaco news

Learn the most interesting Monaco news that took place over this week in the Principality, stay updated with HelloMonaco.

F1 World Champion Nico Rosberg was recently interviewed for the Prince Albert II Foundation’s new video series called ‘A Green Shift?’. During the video, Nico Rosberg reflects on the ongoing pandemic and how it has revealed the state of our global emissions.

The market in masks is becoming ever more sophisticated and there are also voluntary efforts designing them to fit specialized needs. They include masks in the form of helmets, “visors”, which protect the eyes and have the advantage of not interfering with breathing, and of creating a real barrier in front of the whole face.

Prince Albert II supports the European Union’s initiative to provide a global response to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday, May 4, 2020, the European Union, associated with various international partners, organized online an International Conference of donors – the global response to the coronavirus. This was in response to the joint call launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) and global players in the health field to allow rapid and equitable access to screening tests, treatments and vaccines against the coronavirus.

In order to offer residents and users the best possible service while adhering to the health measures related to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Office informs you that as from Monday 4 May 2020…

AS Monaco takes note of the end of the season communicated by the Board of Directors of the Professional Football League, fixing the final classification of the Club in 9th position.

The Universal Exhibition “Expo 2020 Dubai”, in which the Principality takes a major part, is being postponed from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 even though it’s still called Expo 2020 Dubai which has a nice ring to it. Albert Croesi, managing director of Monaco Inter Expo (MIE) is Monaco’s man at the helm.

Straight out of confinement and worried about getting masks to wear? No reason to worry because businesses are authorized and geared up to sell fabric masks made in Monaco, now that carers, cashiers, and maintenance workers have already been taken care of.

A sixth meeting of the Covid-19 Joint Monitoring Committee was held recently at the Department of State. The Princely Government exchanged with the representatives of the Conseil National the progressive lifting of the confinement for Monday, May 4.

The arrivals gate at Nice Côte d’Azur Airport has been very quiet lately and will remain quiet until at least September. Many commercial flights remain grounded around the world, and many major airlines are operating at well below capacity, usually to bring nationals back to their home countries. While COVID-19 remains a global pandemic, the idea of air traffic returning to normal in the near-future is uncertain.

