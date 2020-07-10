Prince’s Government switches focus to address the Covid-19 crisis and other Monaco news

Last week in Monaco was all about estimating results: in education, budget and charity campaigns. So stay with HelloMonaco and don’t miss any interesting news.

With a view to getting through the summer, the Prince’s Government has come up with an economic support and recovery plan to address the COVID-19 crisis. The plan has four strands: financial support, digital development for the economy of the future, communication to promote attractiveness, and active engagement with all institutional and professional stakeholders. The press conference held on Tuesday 30 June by government ministers Didier Gamerdinger (Health and Social Affairs) and Jean Castellini (Finance and Economy) provided details of the concrete measures that will support these strands of the recovery.

Second place on the podium for LeClerc, but first in the minds of connoisseurs of racing. It was never going to be a sure thing and especially after the shock of finding just how far behind Mercedes the “Prancing Horse” was in qualifying.

It was the most difficult of years to be a student, caught up in the global pandemic. What a challenge. The uncertainty around the Baccalaureate results for the students and parents must have been nail-biting.

Fortunately there was a solid record of achievement during two terms of continuous assessment for the judges in Nice to examine – so a weighted average could be calculated by the jury from the Academy of Nice, who examined each report card in detail to give the final grade. The absence of a final exam and oral during the pandemic in the end played no role in assessing performance.

Economic figures for the first quarter of 2020 were recently published and the results are dismal, and understandably so. Because the first quarter of 2020 was marked by the start of the COVID-19 crisis, the Monegasque economy, like the rest of the world, was forced to slow down. The results, published in an Economy Bulletin by the IMSEE* reflect a unique situation created by the worldwide pandemic.

The economic figures relate to sectors such as tourism, real estate, trade and finance. As of 16 March, the date which lockdown began in the Principality, certain activities such as staying in hotels and going to restaurants were almost completely halted, other fields saw reduced activity (construction, industry) while other businesses were operating normally (essential shops, banks and insurance).

Every event in the Principality feels extra-special, now the quarantine is over – including EVER Monaco which will take place from September 10 to 12 at the Grimaldi Forum.

EVER Monaco has been the largest event dedicated to sustainable mobility and renewable energy in the Principality since 2005, and one of the oldest in Europe. The biggest car and two-wheel manufacturers, energy companies and players in both the sustainable housing and nautical industry are regulars at the exhibition, which benefits from Grimaldi’s privileged location to showcase their products. The Prince Albert II Foundation and SMEG (Société Monegasque de l’Electricite et du Gaz) are the institutional sponsors.

Camille Gottlieb, President of ‘BeSafe’ was presented with a brand new vehicle, donated to the association by Monaco’s City Council. In June, Mayor Georges Marsan and Deputy Chloé Boscagli Leclercq received Camille Gottlieb and five members of the young Monegasque association at City Hall.

A young resident of the Principality has tested positive for COVID-19, after being infected by a family member who had returned from travelling outside Europe. Both are self-isolating at home. The pupil attends Collège Charles III, in Year 7 (6ème).

From the beginning of the health crisis, Princess Grace Hospital has found itself on the front lines of the Principality’s COVID-19 strategy, organising testing and treating patients with the disease, particularly the most vulnerable who require hospital care.

On Wednesday the Monaco Court of Cassation put an end to the Rybolovlev against Bouvier proceedings in Monaco, upholding the December decision of the Court of Appeal.

A reminder of what the case for fraud and money laundering was all about. Yves Bouvier was accused by Rybolovlev of having benefited, between 2003 and 2015, by several hundred million euros of undue commissions on the purchase of works of art.

During the Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation held a 24-hour call for donations for medical research into an internationally available COVID-19 vaccine.

The initiative raised 21,500 €, which will be donated to GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance.