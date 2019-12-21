Christmas Trees Auctioned at Hotel de Paris Raise a Record and other Monaco news

Learn the most interesting Monaco news with HelloMonaco. Don’t miss anything interesting with our news digest.

Action Innocence continues its wonderful work in support of children with its unique auction of Christmas trees at Hotel de Paris. These trees are works of art generously donated; donations that make a huge difference as does the presence of Prince Albert. It’s not surprising that a record sum was raised. Even without the auction the specially decorated trees catch the attention of international guests in Monaco who gather in the lobby of the Hotel de Paris days before just for the joy of seeing them. It has become an annual spectacle – an event unique to Monaco and Hotel de Paris.

For the thirteenth consecutive year, Father Christmas has organised his special secretariat to take up residence during the festive season at Monaco Post Office. They moved in as early as Wednesday 20 November 2019 to get everything ship-shape for Christmas. All his staff have already begun this task, which will continue until Tuesday 24 December 2019.

A real treasure both literally and metaphorically was auctioned in Monaco by Hotel des Ventes in its December big event this year for an impressive 1.11 million euros excluding fees. It was originally expected to fetch anything above 800.000 euros.

The legal battles involving Dimitri Rybolovlev and Yves Bouvier have surfaced in a high profile way again. HelloMonaco has received a communiqué from Dmitri Rybolovlev’s lawyers prompted by the Monaco Court of Appeal’s decision to dismiss the case of fraud against Yves Bouvier. It was the many art transactions between the Russian and Swiss that have spawned legal battles in and outside Monaco. In Monaco there are two major legal cases – each quite different.

The streets are illuminated, houses are sparkling with Christmas trees and lights, champagne and culinary delicacies are ready to be served; gift paper is rustling in our hands… this is a festive time. Joyful anticipation of Christmas holidays is in the air. Children are awaiting Christmas Eve most impatiently; adults feel just the same. HelloMonaco has compiled a list of the most wonderful Christmas events to attend with your children – each with a groovy atmosphere that will delight you.

The celebration of the Immaculate Conception was led by Monsignor Bernard Barsi in Monaco Cathedral at the beginning of December in the presence of Mr. Patrice Cellario, Councilor-Minister of the Interior, Mr. Jacques Pastor and Mrs. Karyn Ardisson-Salopek, deputies to the mayor.

Now that the ski season is upon us, it is high time to choose a suitable place for your winter holidays and conquer new ski trails! For those who want to swap the sunny coast for the snowy slopes, HelloMonaco has selected six of the most popular ski resorts in the region of Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur. They are all within one and a half hour’s drive from the Principality. And there is one small additional gem so close to the coast that its 360-degree panorama includes fabulous views of the Mediterranean from its summit. Let’s get started!

Typically, the most popular ski resorts look identical. Their infrastructure comprises a mountain deprived of its forests, studded with cable cars, ski and chairlifts. The inevitable equipment hirers rub shoulders with ski clothes vendors in their galleries devoid of any charm. As to the high altitude restaurants, they grow like mushrooms.

After housing, the proof that the Conseil National have put their finger on the pulse of the Monegasque population came with the result of a poll by the independent French Institute BVA. And that pulse of 4000 responses says that the Quality of Life of the Principality is under threat by noise and congestion. These are subjects that have been serially debated but the Conseil National is determined to see action rather than debate. So they are raising the issues in a way that lifts any cloud of doubt on the views of the majority of Monegasques and the priorities to be addressed and specific remedies.